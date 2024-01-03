Is Triple H making a last-ditch attempt at re-signing 9-time WWE champion? Exploring the situation

Triple H may be adding more superstars to WWE's roster this year. While some are more likely to appear in the Stamford-based promotion, it's not the same for other wrestlers. However, The Game might pull some strings for a specific person to return.

It has been rumored that Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) might be returning to WWE under Triple H's leadership. However, recent reports state that talks between her and the company ended after they couldn't agree with her pay. As a result, she may be heading into AEW instead. Interestingly, one person the Stamford-based promotion is now rumored to sign is Trinity (fka Naomi).

Due to creative differences, Mercedes and Trinity walked out from WWE while they were the Women's Tag Team Champions. Some may think that The Game signing the latter is a way for him to get Mone on board again, but that's not the case.

Trinity is already a well-known star, not just "Sasha's sidekick." Her name grew after performing in IMPACT Wrestling and becoming their Knockouts Champion. Triple H adding her to WWE's female division will benefit the company even without being paired with the former Sasha Banks.

From the looks of things, Mercedes may have already decided to join All Elite Wrestling. This further shows that the company's interest in Trinity is solely based on her capability as a singles star and what she could bring to the company.

Is Trinity interested in returning to WWE?

Naomi and Sasha became the Women's Tag Team Champions on WrestleMania 38

The IMPACT Knockouts Champion may be successful in her current run, but people close to her shared that she is still interested in returning to WWE.

While talking with Ariel Helwani, Jimmy Uso shared that Trinity is still interested in returning and finishing her career in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, it would only happen if the timing is right and everything else is on the right track. Jey Uso also jokingly pleaded to the former Naomi to return as he has spent too much time with Jimmy, and they need her to be their middleman again.

Will Triple H encounter some problems with Trinity's contract with IMPACT Wrestling?

One of the concerns regarding the former SmackDown Women's Champion is her contract with IMPACT, as she only debuted in the company in April 2023. However, it was reported that her contract with IMPACT may already be up, and she will soon be a free agent. Although there is no specific date regarding when it might end, it could be as soon as the Hard to Kill PPV on January 13, 2024.

It would be interesting to see whether Trinity will fancy a chance at rejoining WWE and working under Triple H.

Do you think the erstwhile Naomi will rejoin WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.