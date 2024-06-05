Current WWE champion needs to drop title at Clash at the Castle to make compelling statement

The Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is around the corner. WWE has added several championship matches to the card and one of those is the Intercontinental Championship bout. Sami Zayn will defend his title against Chad Gable at the upcoming spectacle in Glasgow, Scotland.

However, this match must see a shocking title change, which could leave fans flabbergasted. Zayn needs to drop the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming premium live event. The Canadian star losing the title could pave the way for several incredible things on Monday Night RAW going forward.

Below are several reasons why Sami Zayn needs to drop his Intercontinental Championship at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event.

To win the Men's Money in the Bank this year

One of the most significant reasons why Sami Zayn needs to drop his Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle is to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. This will provide him with an opportunity to go after a world title in WWE, as the contract will guarantee him a title shot against any reigning champion.

The 39-year-old star could finally embark on a bigger goal as he could once again be back in the main event scene. Zayn losing the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle only to win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake premium live event will portray him as the ultimate opportunist.

Sami Zayn winning the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank briefcase could lead to some stupendous things in WWE. Moreover, he could once again establish himself as a massive star on the main roster by going after the top prize of his brand.

To pave the way for Chad Gable's redemption

Chad Gable has been on a quest for the Intercontinental Championship for quite some time. Despite getting several opportunities at the title, the 38-year-old star failed to make his moment count. Therefore, Master Gable's redemption story must come to an end at Clash at the Castle 2024.

Sami Zayn needs to lose his Intercontinental Championship to pave the way for the Alpha Academy leader to fulfill his prophecy. Zayn has had his grand moment at WrestleMania XL as he ended Gunther's legendary title reign. Therefore, it is time for him to let Chad Gable shine and be in the spotlight.

Master Gable's suffering yet another loss could significantly affect his ongoing character. Hence, it becomes paramount for Sami Zayn to drop his title to the Alpha Academy leader at Clash at the Castle 2024.

To win his first world title in WWE

One of the biggest reasons Sami Zayn needs to drop the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle 2024 is to go on a hunt for a world title. The 39-year-old star has been with WWE for more than a decade but has failed to capture a world championship on the main roster.

Therefore, Zayn needs to drop his title and come out of the mid-card scene to capture the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. He could do that by winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase this year and cashing in his contract.

The Underdog from the Underground could also simply challenge the reigning World Heavyweight Champion after Clash at the Castle 2024. He could start a potential feud with either Damian Priest or Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, looking to win his first world title in WWE.

