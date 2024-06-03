Damian Priest to attack and injure The Judgment Day's ally on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest is trying to help The Judgment Day get over a rough period following Rhea Ripley's shoulder injury. With Mami still out, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion has taken over leadership duties in the faction, and is trying hard to get everyone on the same page.

There is still tension, though, within The Judgment Day, mainly between Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion doesn't agree with the moves that Dirty Dom has made regarding not only his backstage segments with Liv Morgan, but his intention to add Carlito to the team.

Carlito has been seen helping the faction recently and Mysterio is trying to make him a part of the team, even though Damian Priest is not completely in favor of such a move. Thus, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Priest attempted to assault Carlito in an effort to kick him out of the faction. But, is there such a possibility?

Damian Priest could seek to send a message to Dominik Mysterio

It appears to be a no-brainer that Damian Priest can't co-exist with Dominik Mysterio, especially after the departure of Rhea Ripley. There has been tension between the two and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion would have no problem in kicking Dirty Dom out of The Judgment Day if things come to a pass.

With that in mind, it wouldn't come as a surprise should he attack Carlito in order to send a message to Dirty Dom that his place in the faction is not secured.

Carlito appears to have no direction at the moment

WWE has created a new storyline for Carlito after his loss to Rey Mysterio, and that's why the veteran wrestler is apparently trying to join The Judgment Day. Still, he appears to have no direction at the moment, especially after losing to Rey Mysterio on RAW last week.

This was a match where The Judgment Day got involved afterwards and attacked Rey Mysterio, setting the tone for a match between Priest and Mysterio this Monday.

Fans can expect Carlito to interfere, seeking revenge from Rey, but if he ends up costing Priest the match, then the reigning world champion will have the perfect opportunity to kick him out of The Bloodline.

WWE could sacrifice Carlito to extend Damian Priest/Dominik Mysterio tension

Until Rhea Ripley is back, one can expect the current tension to stay within The Judgment Day. And based on what the WWE Universe has seen so far, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor leave the faction, and the latter even turn on Damian Priest.

Thus, the WWE could use Carlito to extend the tension between Priest and Dirty Dom, as the latter would certainly react should the reigning World Heavyweight Champion attack Carlito.

And if this happens, then the creative team could keep this storyline going until Rhea Ripley is back from her injury to sort things out.

