The Judgment Day officially breaks up and 4 other possible finishes for their six-man tag team match on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been one of the most successful acts on WWE RAW. The heel faction has almost always had a champion in its ranks and been on the top of the red brand’s locker room. Recently, however, the group has shown signs of a complete derail.

WrestleMania XL was a bittersweet pill for The Judgment Day. Although Rhea Ripley retained her WWE Women’s Championship, she was forced to relinquish it almost immediately after 'Mania. On top of it, Damian Priest’s MITB successful cash-in didn’t see a good opening because of a JD McDonagh slip-up.

As the faction gears up for some team action, below are five different paths their six-man tag team match can possibly take.

#5. The Judgment Day implodes after a loss and officially splits

Judgment Day is currently on thin ice. Tonight's six-man tag team match involves Damian Priest, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Jey Uso, Andrade and Ricochet.

McDonagh has almost always been a problematic fit in the group, and Balor and Priest failed to retain their Tag Team titles at WrestleMania. Thus, there is a high possibility that the heel faction might lose the match.

This can give an outlet to the pent-up frustration of The Judgment Day members, especially when Rhea Ripley is not around. Damian Priest is the only title holder in the faction currently and can easily become either a Solo Sikoa or a Jimmy Uso for his team, resulting in a split in the WWE Draft.

#4. JD McDonagh finally gets thrown out of The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh has messed up more times than R-Truth. McDonagh’s net contribution to the faction remains to be seen despite spending several months with the group. Moreover, he infuriated Damian Priest recently by making a needless interference, resulting in the Champion eating a superkick from Jey Uso.

The leading faction on SmackDown, The Bloodline, recently discarded Jimmy Uso from its ranks, placing the blame for Roman Reigns’ loss on him. The same can happen with JD McDonagh, especially when many members of the WWE Universe also see him as an extra.

#3. Damian Priest walking away

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently said that he doesn’t need his team, but rather, his team needs him. This seed of superiority may manifest in the match where Priest may secure an almost-losing victory or blame his team for losing an almost-win.

He may then choose to break away from the faction after kicking down his former teammates. This will give way to Finn Balor also beginning a singles career after his contract renewal. However, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio won’t have a home to return to.

#2. The Judgment Day persists

Although Judgment Day has a very weak link in JD McDonagh, they may still end up winning the match. Dominik Mysterio is also sidelined due to an injury.

However, Balor has recently re-signed with WWE. After all, Priest and Balor held their titles for a long time before losing them in a ladder match. While Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Andrade are strong opponents, they are a makeshift team and thus will have less coordination.

This will prove to be a big advantage for The Judgment Day, and they may end up winning the match. This may be a step in mending the currently unstable faction and give it more strength to wait for Dirty Dom and Mami's comeback.

#1. Challenging an old friend turned into a foe

Finn Balor and Damian Priest couldn’t retain either the RAW or the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. Although R-Truth and The Miz walked away with the red brand’s belts, he was also responsible for his former faction losing the blue brand’s titles.

After the heel faction scores a victory against the makeshift team of Mr. Yeet, Andrade, and Ricochet, JD can challenge The Awesome Truth. Thus, the heel stable will look for a way to earn its tag team glory once again and also exact revenge on R-Truth.

