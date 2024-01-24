Damian Priest to call out WWE legend for one more match at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

Damian Priest is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Finn Balor, but he doesn't have a clear path to WrestleMania 40 yet.

With the main event scene occupied by bigwigs like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre chasing their respective stories, it is unlikely that Damian Priest will find himself in the title picture. Of course, he still has the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he can cash in at any time and place.

Another route would be to win the 30-man Royal Rumble match, which has the odds certainly against him. Like most WWE Superstars, The Archer of Infamy has to carve his own path heading into The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Should the Judgment Day member fail to win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, he could call out The Undertaker for one last hurrah at WrestleMania 40. As unlikely as it may seem, given he's retired, legendary referee Mike Chioda recently claimed that The Undertaker had one more match left in him.

Though The Phenom has previously admitted that he can't deliver on a physical level, he still has the desire to be in the ring again.

The Deadman has remained retired since his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. However, he has been involved in some physical spots over the past few years.

As per a recent report, The Undertaker will be backstage at Royal Rumble on Saturday. If the 58-year-old legend is physically fit, WWE could use the angle on the following episode of RAW to set up a blockbuster WrestleMania showdown between him and Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy is one of the safest workers on the roster today and could easily carry The Deadman through a match.

Damian Priest named The Undertaker as his dream opponent in WWE

In an interview with Give Me Sport in 2022, Damian Priest revealed his undying desire to face The Undertaker in the ring:

"100% like every time I'm like, 'Never Say Never,' I'm like, well, I'm not going to (...) I can't because I'm going to believe that there's something we can do, you know (...) Yeah, that's the guy [The Undertaker] for me," he said.

A match against someone of The Deadman's caliber could help Priest reach greater heights in his career. 'Taker can also give The Judgment Day a much-needed rub to make them one of the most dominant heel factions in all of WWE today. Will the dream scenario come to fruition? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see The Undertaker come out of retirement for one more match at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

