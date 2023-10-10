Damian Priest to cash-in mid-match? - 4 possible finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE RAW aired tonight, and it was a major show. Becky Lynch defended her coveted NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox, plus Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defended their tag team titles.

While the show was high quality, the night wasn't just about entertaining the fans watching. World Wrestling Entertainment brass and Triple H have already begun setting up a major match for Crown Jewel 2023. Specifically, a World Heavyweight Championship bout has been confirmed for the big event in Saudi Arabia.

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the prestigious prize. The former interrupted The Visionary's promo, requesting the bout. He noted that he wanted Seth as close to 100% as possible and thus offered to delay the match until next month.

Now that the first major bout for Crown Jewel has been revealed, many are already wondering how it'll end. This article will look at a handful of potential finishes that could take place for the big-time World Heavyweight Championship encounter.

#4. Seth Rollins could win cleanly at WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has had an extremely impressive title reign. Since winning the belt at WWE Night of Champions 2023, he has successfully defended the title on six occasions, excluding house shows and live events.

The Visionary has defeated both Damian Priest and NXT's Bron Breakker on television. He withstood Finn Balor's onslaught twice. Rollins has defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on two occasions, including at WWE Fastlane this past weekend.

Despite his bad back, Seth has overcome every obstacle placed in his path. When he clashes with Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, Rollins may very well do the same thing. Be it with his stomp or via The Pedigree, Seth may pin Drew cleanly in the middle of the ring.

#3. Drew McIntyre could win the World Heavyweight Championship without controversy

Expand Tweet

While Seth Rollins has had an incredible title reign so far, there's no denying that Drew McIntyre has achieved a lot during his time with WWE. The Scottish Cyborg has won six championships in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The Chosen One's greatest accolade is winning the WWE Championship twice, although it was unfortunately during the pandemic without a live audience to cheer him on.

When Rollins and McIntyre collide at Crown Jewel, McIntyre may finally pull off the major victory in front of cheering fans he has wanted for so long. Drew could hit The Visionary with the Claymore and leave as the World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. The Scottish Psychopath could officially turn heel and brutalize Seth's back

Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2022

Drew McIntyre has been a top babyface in WWE for around four years, but he's been showing signs of changing as of late. He seems to have lost his tolerance for jokes and comedy. Beyond that, he's been showing signs of frustration.

For example, Drew despises Jey Uso and makes fun of all the WWE Superstars and fans who have forgiven him for his time in The Bloodline. He also no longer helps people getting beat up, including Seth himself and Jey.

With this new attitude, Drew may officially turn heel in Saudi Arabia. He may ruthlessly attack Seth's injured back, perhaps even via illegal means behind the referee's back. For example, he may slyly nail Rollins with a steel chair, ultimately pinning his foe and winning the gold as a villain.

#1. Damian Priest could potentially cash in mid-match and leave as champion

Expand Tweet

Every male champion in WWE needs to remember that they have a target on their back. While that is natural for a titleholder, this target means they can be hit anytime. This comes courtesy of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Damian Priest currently holds the coveted briefcase, which means he can cash in for a title opportunity anytime. This gives him a massive advantage over the champions and challengers, as he could potentially cash in when his opponents are most vulnerable.

The Archer of Infamy may do exactly that at WWE Crown Jewel. While Drew and Seth are undoubtedly beating each other senselessly, Priest could cash in, add himself to the match, and pick their bones. Rollins is all too familiar with this approach, as he did the same thing at WrestleMania 31. Could he suffer the same fate at Crown Jewel? Only time will tell.