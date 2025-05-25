Damian Priest to win a major championship in WWE after his huge win over Drew McIntyre? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest secured a huge victory over Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event by defeating him in a Steel Cage match. After months of relentless tussles and brawls, The Punisher finally got his redemption. He destroyed The Scottish Warrior, making a bold statement. It looks like this rivalry has come to an end, and Priest may now be looking to head in a new direction.

Ad

The 42-year-old could go after the United States Championship on SmackDown. It has been a while since he has held gold on the main roster. Besides, Damian Priest has been around the title picture lately. He even competed for that very championship at Backlash 2025 in a Fatal Four-Way Match, but to no avail.

Now that his rivalry with Drew McIntyre is seemingly in the rear-view mirror, The Archer of Infamy could start a full-fledged feud with Jacob Fatu. He could challenge The Samoan Werewolf for the coveted title on SmackDown. While the possibility of Priest winning the United States Championship is low, he could still deliver a great feud with Fatu, which could run for a month or two.

Ad

Trending

However, it may not happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown as The Samoan Werewolf will compete in a Money in the Bank qualifier match. However, once things settle, WWE is likely to start the much-awaited feud between Damian Priest and Jacob Fatu. This is entirely speculation as of now and only time will tell what the future holds for Priest.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damian Priest to take a short break from WWE after his Steel Cage match?

The Steel Cage match, which took place at Saturday Night's Main Event, was a gruesome display of brutality. Both Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest tried to teach the other apart, looking to inflict excruciating pain. Both superstars were banged up in the aftermath of their bout within the steel structure.

Ad

A lot of fans have been wondering whether Priest may take a short break from WWE after what happened at SNME. The speculation especially arose after McIntyre was reported to be sidelined from television for a while. However, it does not look to be the case with The Archer of Infamy.

Damian Priest is not expected to go on a hiatus at this time, when he is riding high on momentum. The former World Heavyweight Champion seemed fine after his match as he walked out on his two feet. Therefore, he may continue to appear on SmackDown to start a fresh storyline on the roster.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for Priest from here on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More