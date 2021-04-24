5 Major twists that could happen if Daniel Bryan loses the WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns 

Daniel Bryan faces Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship next week. This would be just another match if not for the stipulation - Daniel Bryan's career is on the line, as per Roman Reigns' orders!

Another thing to note is that Daniel Bryan said that he felt an odd detachment during his match with Roman Reigns and Edge in the WrestleMania 37 main event. These were his exact words:

"It's taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn't like a normal thing. I felt very out of body in it. When I'm wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I'm enjoying it. This was weird, I was out there, and it felt like I was detached," said Daniel Bryan

Morning questions to ponder, thanks to Dr. Jim Loehr:



1. What am I chasing?



2. Why am I chasing it?



3. Who am I becoming as a consequence of the chase? — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 13, 2021

Daniel Bryan has been vocal about wanting to retire as a full-time performer in the past. So, if (and it's a very likely if) he comes up short against Roman Reigns, where will he go?

#5 Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown the next week and confronts Roman Reigns under a Lucha mask

Daniel Bryan saying goodbye next week or we getting a surprise title change on #SmackDown next week? I'm guessing option A. — Jeremy Bennett (@JBHuskers) April 24, 2021

Let's assume that Daniel Bryan comes up short against Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns comes out the following week and is proud of the fact that he has driven Daniel Bryan away.

Only Daniel Bryan could return as a Luchador, in the same manner that Otis, Kurt Angle, and even Elias on NXT have done, to create a comedic moment.

This could lead to a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, where Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns conclude their feud in a heated fight.

This is obviously trademark WWE booking and something we've seen a million times in the past. Four more exciting options have been discussed in the following pages.

