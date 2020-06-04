Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles: 5 ways their SmackDown match could end

Will AJ Styles be able to defeat Daniel Bryan and win his maiden WWE Intercontinental Championship?

The upcoming SmackDown episode will feature a mouth-watering clash between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles as the two in-ring veterans will try to win the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship. Bryan has won this title earlier in his career, but the Phenomenal One has never achieved the feat.

The build-up to Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

WWE announced an eight-man tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion on the Blue brand after Sami Zayn's long absence. Seven Superstars from SmackDown and RAW's AJ Styles participated in the tourney. WWE later declared that Styles would stay on SmackDown permanently.

The Phenomenal One defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the quarterfinals and accepted a bye in the next round to seal his berth in the final. On the other hand, Bryan beat his ally Drew Gulak and former rival Sheamus to advance to the finale. According to reports, WWE has already filmed the match, and it will exceed all expectations.

Here's a look at the five ways this bout can end.

#5 Drew Gulak assists Daniel Bryan to win against AJ Styles

Will Drew Gulak help Daniel Bryan beat AJ Styles?

This scenario is the least likely one. However, WWE can take this route to protect AJ Styles in defeat. A clean result would be best for business, but since the Intercontinental title will be on the line this Friday, Vince McMahon would like to have some outside interference in the bout.

Daniel Bryan needs a big win, and winning the Intercontinental Championship can help him regain his momentum. Besides, the rumor mill has suggested that Sami Zayn will come back soon and feud with the winner of this tournament. So, the rivalry between Bryan and Zayn could resume right after the tournament ends.

If Drew Gulak interferes in the tournament finale this Friday, WWE can book a rematch for the championship at Backlash. A match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan with Gulak banned from the ringside area could be a fantastic addition to the show.

Styles and Bryan are two legendary wrestlers who create magic every time they step foot inside the ring. The YES! Man can defeat The Phenomenal One in an instant classic at Backlash and then shift his focus towards the returning Sami Zayn.