Former women's champions Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been arch-rivals in WWE. They have had multiple confrontations with each other inside the squared circle.

The two used to be close friends at one time. Unfortunately, things haven't been so good between them over the past few years. They reportedly have heat in real life. Fans might wonder if jealousy was a key factor in creating heat between the two.

Did Charlotte Flair's jealousy of Becky Lynch's success create real-life heat?

According to Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair was indeed jealous of her when she rose to the top of WWE's women's division in 2019. She expressed her thoughts during a November 2021 interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

We don't like each other, we used to. So I'm sure she would give you a different side and I'll give you my side, is that, my star was rising, we were best friends and it all worked, when she was on top and I was below and then we could all see the way things were going in 2019. Like people were really rallying behind me and this turn would turn me into a different league and she couldn't take that and has never been able to take it."

The two were also involved in a heated championship exchange segment in October 2021, where things got out of hand, and Flair dropped one of the championships on the mat.

Becky Lynch's former partner, Jeff Dye, recently discussed the issue on Wrestling With Freddie. According to Dye, Charlotte Flair could have struggled to accept Becky Lynch as the new face of the women's division in WWE.

"I think it’s like comedy or show business, or maybe even if you work at a warehouse or you work at Target or you work at Best Buy, you get competitive. You want the promotion, you want the raise, or you want some position. So, that’s just part of it for them. So, it’s like Charlotte had a difficult time that Becky was starting to become the face of the female wrestling thing," said Jeff Dye.

The two women have not clashed inside the ring for a while now. Their last singles match came at Survivor Series 2021 after the infamous belt-exchange segment on SmackDown.

Becky Lynch's arch-rival Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to WWE SmackDown

At WrestleMania Backlash 2022, Charlotte Flair suffered a loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was on a break from wrestling since the loss due to her marriage to AEW Superstar Andrade El Idolo.

However, The Queen returned on the December 30, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown to a raucous ovation. After Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriquez to retain her title, Flair returned to the company and challenged her former rival to a SmackDown Women's Championship match.

The match was made official, and Charlotte Flair shocked the world to become the new champion. She is currently a 14-time women's champion in WWE and will look forward to going into WrestleMania 39 as the champion.

