Did Drew McIntyre quit WWE? Exploring his future on SmackDown after Royal Rumble walkout

Drew McIntyre was reportedly involved in some controversy following the WWE Royal Rumble. After the Premium Live Event, the Scottish star didn't appear on RAW, and apparently his absence might continue for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown.

During the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre entered at number 17 but was eliminated by Damian Priest. However, it was the aftermath of McIntyre's elimination that got fans talking when it was reported that The Scottish Warrior caused a commotion backstage before leaving the building. As per Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, one name annoyed his fellow superstars due to his antics inside the ring as "he was trying to get himself over and not the match."

Trending

Additional reports from PWInsider have stated that Drew McIntyre's status for the February 7, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown remains uncertain but "anything is possible." The site added that the bridge between the Stamford-based promotion and the superstar wasn't burnt and the two parties are still in communication.

Expand Tweet

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

PWInsider also noted that McIntyre was supposed to be eliminated earlier, before Logan entered at the Number 30 spot. His elimination was going to be followed by a face-off with Damian to tease a WrestleMania feud, but timing issues arose.

As of this writing, stars like Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Charlotte Flair are expected to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this week. Qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber will also take place.

Who was the WWE SmackDown star Drew McIntyre reportedly annoyed with?

As so many names are involved in the Royal Rumble, it is normal for some misunderstandings and unplanned spots to take place. As it turns out, a fan favorite was reportedly behind McIntyre's frustration.

According to WrestleVotes during a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, McIntyre simply wanted everything to go as planned, which didn't happen last weekend. The site also noted that the superstars behind it were likely SmackDown star LA Knight and RAW star Logan Paul, the 29th and 30th entrant respectively. He continued:

"And, you know, if it never comes out to exactly what he's mad about, that's fine. You know, that was in the moment, right through the curtain. You're allowed to have emotions. So let's hope they figure it out and everybody could just can just continue to work together."

It will be interesting to see when and where fans will see Drew McIntyre again at the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback