Did John Cena's recent promo hint at the outcome of his WrestleMania match? Exploring the possible result

John Cena shocked the world at Elimination Chamber: Toronto when he turned heel for the first time in over two decades. He joined forces with The Rock and attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The 16-time World Champion returned on the March 17, 2025, episode of WWE RAW in Brussels and explained why he turned heel, blaming fans for using him. In Glasgow, Scotland, Cena did the same, but this time, he claimed that he would ruin wrestling by winning the gold at WrestleMania 41 and becoming the "Last Real Champion." This promo might have hinted that he would win at 'Mania.

After the show, WWE released John Cena's "Last Real Champion" merch. This was Cena's first heel apparel, and many expected him to wear it on this week's episode of RAW in London. However, he appeared in his regular Farewell Tour-themed merch.

With his appearance at The O2 arena being his last advertised show until WrestleMania, the question is, when will The Cenation Leader come out in his heel attire? It is possible that The Franchise Player could wear it after he wins the Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows and becomes the "Last Real Champion".

Cena is advertised for the first SmackDown after WrestleMania, and he could come out wearing his "Last Real Champion" merch, holding his 17th World Championship.

While this is just speculation, fans will have to wait and see if Cena wins his 17th World Championship at WrestleMania 41 later this month.

Wrestling veteran thinks John Cena went off-script on RAW

John Cena is well-known for his work on the mic, and this week on RAW, he displayed his skills again during his segment with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, wrestling veteran Bill Apter discussed Cena's promo on this week's RAW in London. Apter felt the 16-time World Champion went off-script during the segment.

"A lot of the things that John Cena said and the way the camera was so perfectly set on their faces, the passion of John Cena just went above a promo. [...] I am saying that it doesn't seem like he was scripting like he was being true with everything he said." [From 07:50 onwards]

With a little over two weeks left till WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see if Cena appears before the premium live event to confront Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare took out The Leader of Cenation with a Cross Rhodes on Monday's RAW.

