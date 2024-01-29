Did Logan Paul get injured at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024? What we know as post-show clip goes viral

Logan Paul was one of the stars part of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble event, but he had his singles match to worry about. While he walked out of his match victorious, fans noted that his condition after the action took place shows otherwise.

Logan Paul defended the United States Championship against Kevin Owens in this year's 2024 Royal Rumble event. Towards the end of their exchange, The Maverick had his manager slip the brass knuckles on his hands again. The Prizefighter avoided the attacks and used the weapon to his advantage instead. However, the referee noticed, and the match was called off due to disqualification, the YouTuber retaining the title. Still, it looks like he didn't walk out completely the winner.

On the episode of WWE's The Bump, the US Champion was slated for a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton. The champion was asked about the controversial finish, but he remained firm that he didn't cheat and he was the one bleeding.

When asked to send a message to his future challengers, he was stuttering and wasn't coherent before simply walking away. This led some people to think he sustained an injury during the match.

It's safe to say that since the superstar and WWE did not issue anything regarding Logan's condition, there was no injury, especially since he was talking coherently before the second question. It's possible that Paul was selling the brass knuckles punch from his opponent, and he was still tired from the match.

How did Kevin Owens react to his WWE Royal Rumble 2024 match against Logan Paul?

Kevin Owens was caught using the brass knuckles by the referee.

The Prizefighter had to overcome several stars in a US Title Tournament just to get his hands on Logan and the championship. From the looks of it, the rivalry between both men is far from over.

In an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelly after the match, Kevin warned the US Champion that he is aiming for a rematch as he wasn't happy with how it ended. He then criticized Paul for bringing a weapon during their exchange.

Which WWE star possibly suffered an injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble instead?

Although Logan Paul may have walked out without any major injury during the match, this may not be the case for all. Fans noted that CM Punk may have landed wrong on his right elbow after a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre.

Referees crowded him after the move as he went to the ring's corner. Still, he was able to be the final two of the Rumble. It will be interesting to see what will happen next with Logan Paul and the United States Championship scene in WWE.

