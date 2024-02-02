Did Marvel delete Seth Rollins' role in Captain America: Brave New World? What we know so far

Seth Rollins’ was supposed to make his Marvel debut with Captain America: Brave New World. The Visionary had shot scenes for the upcoming flick in 2023. He was rumored to play King Cobra, who is affiliated with the villainous Serpent Society in Marvel Comics.

The latest word on the internet is that the entire Serpent Society arc has been scrapped from the upcoming film ahead of extensive reshoots set to take place between May and August. Known leaker @CanWeGetToast seems to confirm the rumors on his X account.

Seth Rollins had neither confirmed nor denied rumors he had been cast as King Cobra in Captain America: Brave New World.

"Nope, can’t do that! Can’t tell you nothing about that... It was a really good experience and I think it’s going to be pretty cool. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into some totally different skin and try a new thing out for me," he said. (H/T ComicBookMovie)

Captain America: Brave New World is slated for a theatrical release on February 14, 2025.

Which WWE Superstar had their Marvel role cut out before Seth Rollins?

If rumors are to be believed, Seth Rollins won’t be the first WWE Superstar to have his role cut from a major Marvel movie. His wife and fellow superstar Becky Lynch was also reportedly removed from Eternals.

Lynch was thought to make a cameo appearance in a post-credits scene but was scrapped for unknown reasons. Marvel refused to comment while the reports noted her performance had nothing to do with the role being cut off from the movie.

Eternals was released on November 5, 2021, to modest reviews and decent Box Office performance. A sequel wasn’t announced, but the post-credits scenes hinted at unresolved storylines.

