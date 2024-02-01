Seth Rollins reportedly completely removed from upcoming project outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins landed a role in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World, but it appears that he has been cut from the film.

The Visionary defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. He has been a fighting champion, but that came back to bite him as he suffered a significant injury during his title defense against Jinder Mahal on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. Rollins has vowed to make it back in time for WrestleMania 40 and suggested that Cody Rhodes face him at the biggest show of the year this past Monday night on RAW.

Marvel Insider "CanWeGetSomeToast" revealed on social media that Rollins was a part of The Serpent Society, but the group of villains has been completely removed from the film during reshoots. Although it wasn't a large role, it still would have been a huge opportunity for Rollins as an actor to be seen in a Captain America film.

Former WWE star praises Seth Rollins as a performer

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently claimed that the World Heavyweight Champion is this generation's Shawn Michaels.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer compared Seth Rollins to The Heartbreak Kid and noted that he has lived through both generations. Dreamer claimed that Rollins can have a great match with everyone and can change the direction of his character in an instant.

"I've said this before, and I'll say it again. I'll say it also publicly. Seth Rollins is this generation's Shawn Michaels. I've lived both generations. I have seen Shawn Michaels tear it up with The Undertaker, tear it up with Mankind, tear it up with Bret Hart, tear it up with Steve Austin, and then [the] same thing with Seth. He will have a different match with everybody. Also his outfits, his flamboyance, he could turn heel in a second, he could be loved in a second," said Dreamer. [21:37 - 22:13]

Cody Rhodes told Seth Rollins that he would "think about" The Visionary's suggestion that he battle him at WrestleMania 40 and will be appearing on this Friday's episode of SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see what the Men's Royal Rumble winner has to say this Friday night.

