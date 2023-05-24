Did NXT hint at 32-year old's return during the attack on Roxanne Perez?

Roxanne Perez had a series of misfortunes on the May 23 edition of NXT. Not only did she lose to Tiffany Stratton in the NXT Women's Championship Tournament semi-final, but she was subsequently blindsided while making her way out of the entrance. The storyline assailant wore a black hoodie and hurt Perez with a few kicks.

This wasn't the first unprovoked attack on an NXT star. In January, Nikkita Lyons was attacked off-screen in the parking lot. Wendy Choo got assaulted in March. There were multiple suspects, including Ava Raine, but the actual culprit wasn't revealed. Both superstars were written off television for an extended period.

WWE could be building up the return of a 32-year-old megastar with the series of attacks. An interesting thread on Twitter links Mandy Rose to the ongoing events, given that the hoodied attacker pretends to be the former women's champion until her eventual return. Wendy Choo and Nikkita Lyons have a history with her. As for Roxanne Perez, she ended Rose's monumental reign in December last year.

Mandy Rose didn't get a rematch for the Women's Title, as she was shockingly let go by WWE on December 14. Reports did suggest a week after her release that, the door is always open for her.

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, God's Greatest Creation revealed that she hasn't ruled out a possible return to wrestling.

"I haven't ruled it out, for sure. It's not like I've got my boots hung up and stuff," said Mandy. "It's not my main focus, but definitely for the future, maybe, we'll see." (H/T Marca)

Are the series of attacks on NXT Superstars leading up to Mandy Rose's return? Even though such a revelation will take the wrestling world by storm, chances are unlikely. Mandy is focused on other ventures.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose confirmed that she hasn't given up on a WWE return

Some of the content from Mandy Rose's FanTime account breached the parameters of her contract. Nonetheless, she is regularly catering to the premium fan-based service. Her estimated income is in the millions.

The real-life Amanda Saccomano has gained a massive fan following with her wrestling achievements and FanTime activities. She often converses with them on social media.

In March, during a Q&A session on Instagram, Rose gave a positive response to a fan's question on a potential WWE return.

Mandy hasn't taken to any other wrestling promotion since her WWE departure. She is open to joining All Elite Wrestling, though. Time will tell what's next for the 32-year-old star.

