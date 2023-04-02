Did Otis embarrass himself during WrestleMania 39 match? Here's why fans are convinced

Otis and Chad Gable made an energetic entrance at WrestleMania 39. Night One is in full swing with the men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way tag team match exceeding expectations with incredible performances from each of the participating tandems.

With the match underway, and after some back-and-forth moments, the crowd noticed that Otis seemingly had an embarrassing moment. Fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts on the fight but mostly on the Alpha Academy member's choice of clothing. Despite the superstar being seemingly unaffected, Titus O'Neil, who was a guest commentator, mentioned his extensive perspiration multiple times, poking harmless fun at the superstar.

D Vargas @DNCDigital



#Wrestlemania Titus can't stop talking about how sweaty Otis is and it's top tier commentary. Titus can't stop talking about how sweaty Otis is and it's top tier commentary. #Wrestlemania

Jha @jeremyha14 I fear Otis’s butt sweat will have its own Twitter account before this is over #Wrestlemania I fear Otis’s butt sweat will have its own Twitter account before this is over #Wrestlemania

BrokenTavo @BrokenWWESC



#WrestleMania I think it was a not good decision from Otis to use a yellow attire I think it was a not good decision from Otis to use a yellow attire 😅#WrestleMania

Besides the slight need for a wardrobe change, the former tag team champions had some great action in the ring, especially when Gable attacked Braun Strowman with a rolling German Suplex. Unfortunately, after chaos ensued, the Alpha Academy fell short, with The Street Profits coming out victorious.

Otis and Chad Gable could be headed for a split following WrestleMania 39

After a stellar performance by both Otis and Gable, it is speculated whether the prominent tag team will continue to stay together following the culmination of the Show of Shows.

It was reported, prior to WrestleMania, of internal discussions regarding the prospect of splitting up The Alpha Academy members to push forward Gable's career. While this could have left Otis high and dry, Maxxine Dupri had other plans for him, and after several weeks of persuasion, it was confirmed on RAW that he had chosen to join Maximum Male Models. It has also been reported that Gable is being pushed in the direction of a serious single star while his partner is moving towards a comedic role in the faction.

However, the former tag team champions have shared their doubts about the possible split-up, referencing their long-time friendship. Last year, Chad Gable tweeted a heartfelt message to his partner. He mentioned a lot of their relationship outside of the ring as well as his sentiments on achieving a dream with his best friend. The duo first met back in 2011 when they trained together for the Olympics.

Although it is a shame to see Alpha Academy split up after three years of competing, this could be the best for both members moving forward. Fans have shared positive feedback, supportive of Gable's potential to be a single star. Plans for each of them will likely materialize after this weekend's Show of Shows.

