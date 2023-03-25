Did Rey Mysterio adopt Dominik? Know the real father before Mysterio family confrontation on WWE SmackDown

Things are about to turn ugly on WWE SmackDown as Dominik plans his next move to hinder Rey Mysterio. The Judgment Day member revealed that the Mysterio family will be in the crowd tonight, hinting at negative consequences if Rey continues to not fight him. Fans are livid that Dom has the audacity to threaten his own family.

Since his kayfabe split with Rey in August 2022, Dominik has been on a mission to cut out all familial ties with the legend after being manipulated by The Judgment Day. He has made many controversial statements, including the fact that he wished he was Eddie Guerrero's son.

It was a throwback to a 2005 storyline between Rey and Eddie which implied that Dominik was the adopted son of The Mysterios. Dominik Mysterio is actually the biological son of Rey Mysterio. In reality, he adores his father and has respect for his family, which is often seen when he breaks character.

However, his heated rivalry with Rey on WWE SmackDown television requires him to wish for Eddie to be his Papi. To this day, WWE is using the controversial storyline from several years ago to facilitate the feud.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, former tag team champions Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were considered inseparable until the latter shockingly turned on his best friend. Guerrero later disclosed a "secret" that was kept from the audience.

He implied that Dominik was actually his (storyline) son but he insisted Rey adopt the child. This led to the infamous 'Custody of Dominik' Ladder Match at SummerSlam 2005 which Mysterio won controversially.

The father-son feud on WWE SmackDown has generated a lot of interest. It is headed for a fight at WrestleMania 39; the program is stalled only by Rey Mysterio's refusal to hit his son.

WWE SmackDown star Dominik Mysterio revealed his reaction to Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero's fight

The 'Custody of Dominik' match lived up to the hype. Eddie, playing the heel, was moments away from retrieving the custody contracts suspended above the ring until his wife, Vickie Guerrero interfered. Rey Mysterio won the bout and the crowd went raucous.

During an interview with the Cheap Heat podcast, Dom disclosed how he as a seven-year-old perceived his father's fight with Uncle Eddie.

"As a kid, I thought that he (Eddie) was genuinely going to hit me and like, something was going to happen […] These were all genuine reactions.”

Dominik also spoke about the backstage interaction between The Mysterios and Guerrero after the ladder match.

"I remember my mom and dad were, it was like a group hug, almost, to where they were kind of, like, didn’t want me to see that side of him […] I just remember him coming over, still sweaty and just liked cool down and said, ‘I’m sorry.’” (H/T PwMania)

Could Dominik Mysterio target his sister Aalyah or/and mother Angie Gutierrez to evoke a response from elder Mysterio? We will find out soon on the upcoming WWE SmackDown.

