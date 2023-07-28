Did Roman Reigns ever compete at WWE No Mercy? Insight into The Tribal Chief's career!

WWE No Mercy is set to make its return after five years. The last No Mercy pay-per-view event featured Brock Lesnar versus Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship in the main event. Fans might recall that Roman Reigns was also on the card.

The Tribal Chief had his first singles match against John Cena at WWE No Mercy 2017. The two superstars squared off against each other in the sixth match of the night. The Cenation leader endorsed Reigns after the match in a passing of the torch moment.

Roman Reigns and John Cena next confronted each other at Money in the Bank 2021. The 16-time World Champion made his shocking return to challenge for The Tribal Chief’s WWE Universal Championship.

The challenge led to the second singles match between the two superstars for the title at SummerSlam on August 21, 2021. Roman Reigns defeated Cena to retain his championship. He was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar.

The Beast’s arrival reignited his rivalry with Roman Reigns. The 38-year-old successfully defended his title against Lesnar at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021. They had two more matches at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam 2022, both of which Reigns won.

WWE No Mercy will now be an NXT premium live event

WWE announced the return of No Mercy in a blockbuster announcement. The company stated in a press release that NXT No Mercy will take place live at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. on Saturday, September 30.

WWE NXT @WWENXT



comes your way LIVE from Bakersfield, CA on Saturday, September 30th!



Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4th at 10 a.m. PT via pic.twitter.com/jzGiCqw66P Prepare yourself... #NXTNoMercy comes your way LIVE from Bakersfield, CA on Saturday, September 30th!Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4th at 10 a.m. PT via axs.com

It added that some of the biggest stars on the white and gold brand will be in action at WWE No Mercy. The event will feature Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, Bron Breakker and more.

NXT will return to premium live event action with The Great American Bash this Saturday. Fans can check out the full card here.

