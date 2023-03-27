Did Ronda Rousey indirectly trash Vince McMahon days before WWE WrestleMania 39? Uncovering the truth 

Ronda Rousey is set to participate in a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 39 alongside tag team partner Shayna Baszler. However, it looks like The Baddest Woman on the Planet may have something to say to Vince McMahon regarding a previous feud she had.

In her latest Instagram post, the SmackDown star promoted her latest Ronda On The Road episode about her feud with Liv Morgan. Ronda Rousey's caption potentially shaded Vince McMahon and the rest of WWE Creative by stating that "a bunch of octogenarians (a person who is around 80-89 years old)" didn't know how to book a women's storyline. It should be noted, however, that McMahon is 77 years old.

"Imagine what our @yaonlylivvonce feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline… 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad"

Morgan and Rousey's feud began last year on Money in the Bank. After winning the MITB ladder match, Liv cashed in on her contract against Ronda on the same night to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. A second match at SummerSlam saw Morgan retain the title in controversial fashion. Their third match occurred at Extreme Rules, wherein Ronda Rousey took home the victory.

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan will share the ring once again at WWE WrestleMania 39

Both women have since gone on to different paths after the October premium live event, but they're set for another face-off this April. Ronda lost her title to Charlotte Flair in December, and the former began focusing on a tag team run with Baszler. Morgan also had a solo run for a bit but is also now part of another WWE duo.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are scheduled to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi and Natalya, and another team that will qualify this week on RAW at WrestleMania 39. However, it looks like it will take a while before fans see Ronda again.

According to WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, the former UFC fighter might take a break after WrestleMania, stating that her heart is not in the sport as it previously was.

"I'm not quite sure that Ronda's heart is in it as it was in 2018-19. Maybe she does need another small break, and then she returns again, she becomes the megastar, because right now, I think the feeling is that she's not the megastar she once was."

It would be interesting to see how the showcase between the four WWE teams will transpire at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen if Ronda Rousey will continue to be a regular superstar after the April premium live event.

