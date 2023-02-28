Did The Miz's wife Maryse claim he has tiny b**ls? Origins of the hilarious insult found

The Miz is currently paired up with his real-life wife and WWE Superstar Maryse. The duo have delivered a lot of memorable and entertaining segments, and some of them have definitely stuck out to fans, much to the former's dismay.

On a June 6, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, the WWE couple and Matt Riddle were present for a segment. Both men began exchanging heated words, but it was The Original Bro who insulted The A-Lister's size. However, the comment was made more iconic by Maryse's frantic response, which didn't initially help her husband.

In 2013, Maryse and The Miz got engaged and officially tied the knot in February 2014. Their first child, a daughter named Monroe Sky Mizanin, was born in March 2018. Their second daughter, Madison Jade Mizanin, was born in September 2019.

While The A-Lister regularly competes inside the ring, the former Divas Champion mainly remains at ringside to support her husband. However, she still occasionally wrestles, mainly in tag team bouts alongside her husband.

The Miz shared the ring with his wife Maryse on multiple occasions

It's not unusual for WWE couples to acknowledge their relationships not just in promos to intensify their storylines, but some also compete side-by-side. As mentioned above, the former Divas Champion doesn't wrestle regularly now, but every time she does it is with her husband.

Last year, the couple engaged in a feud with fellow WWE couple Beth Phoenix and Edge. A match took place between the two couples at the Royal Rumble 2022 event, wherein the Hall of Famer duo took home the victory.

Interestingly, Maryse's last match prior to the Royal Rumble event was in 2018. She teamed up alongside The Miz at Hell in a Cell wherein they defeated Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan).

When asked about her current in-ring status, Maryse shared that she can only continue as a part-time superstar. She stated that she is worried about getting hurt and committing to the sport since she is already a mother.

"I always say I don’t wanna be back because I don’t wanna get hurt because I have children and it’s hard to commit to this. This is an extreme sport. It’s hard to commit to that and you gotta go full on if you’re going so I love it, but, it’s almost like it’s — it’s not sad in a way. I’m just trying to pull myself out,"

The Miz @mikethemiz Happy Valentine’s Day to all of the amazing women in my life Happy Valentine’s Day to all of the amazing women in my life ❤️ https://t.co/rHSbcdpOkd

Although Maryse is no longer a regular performer, her pairing with The Miz has definitely elevated the latter's WWE character.

