Did The Rock really call Cody Rhodes a ‘midcarder’ nearly 4 years ago? Details on the tweet that went viral 

The Rock found himself in the middle of a turbulent WWE storm when he seemingly took over Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 spot. The event that happened on WWE SmackDown last week led to an expansive outpouring of support from fans backing The American Nightmare to 'finish his story.'

When matters of such seriousness take place in WWE, fans go the extra mile to reflect on the concerned star's previous actions and tweets. Recently, screenshots of a post from 2020 started doing the rounds on Twitter that cited Cody Rhodes to be a 'midcarder' at best. The account displayed The Rock's name and profile picture.

The tweet was in response to a comment by Cody Rhodes stating that he did not believe in midcard titles. In the following tweets, a random Twitter user responded that the statement came from someone who is midcard for life. Later, when this reaction was circulated online, it was modified and morphed as if to showcase The Rock had commented, but it was not the WWE Superstar himself.

Check out the screenshot of the modified tweet:

The original fan's tweet is reflected below:

The WWE RAW Superstar responded to the post sarcastically asking if he followed him. Cody Rhodes was associated with AEW at the time and was going after the TNT Championship. Fans questioned his intentions on not challenging for the AEW World Championship instead.

The Rock seems unphased by the WWE Universe

The match between The Rock and Roman Reigns was teased over the past year. The 51-year-old even confessed that there were talks that almost made it official for WrestleMania 39.

With his WWE SmackDown return ostensibly overshadowing Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win for his rightly earned spot against The Tribal Chief, WWE fans were displeased with his actions. However, some took it to the extreme of even threatening his daughter, Ava on social media.

Shortly after his appearance on the blue brand, the former WWE Champion took to social media to highlight his comeback, appreciating those who were cheering for him. He even took a slight dig at fans, stating that he has 'thick skin'.

WWE is set to host the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event tomorrow (February 8, 2024). The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley are reportedly set to be at the event.

Many in the wrestling fraternity are convinced that Cody Rhodes did not finalize his response on WEE RAW, thus hoping that he gets to finally complete his quest.

