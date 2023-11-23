Did Triple H hint at signing CM Punk? Exploring what his comments mean

The return of CM Punk is something fans eagerly anticipate as we are just a few days away from Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago. Despite the teases and potential hints, there is no official announcement regarding the return of the Best in the World to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, recent comments from Triple H suggest the Chief Content Officer may have hinted at CM Punk's signing with the company.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, The King of Kings revealed how Vince McMahon taught him to put himself in fans' perspective and always book what the fans truly wanted to see from the company. The Chief Content officer stated that:

"Vince [McMahon] taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats & you’ll never go wrong, you’ve always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel & see," said Triple H [H/T Sports Illustrated]

With fans buzzing about the potential return of CM Punk, many interpreted Triple H's comments as a possible indication of The King of Kings signing the former AEW star for a comeback.

However, recent reports suggest that there are currently no talks between both parties, which diminishes the likelihood of CM Punk's return to the company.

Some also speculated that Shinsuke Nakamura's recent vignette promos and segments could be connected to Punk's return at Survivor Series 2023.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds at the upcoming premium live event, especially since the show will be held in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago.

CM Punk is the reason behind Randy Orton's return announcement

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton will be the fifth member of his team against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series WarGames.

This decision was made despite Orton's physical absence, and recent reports suggest that the announcement was intended to quell speculation about the return of Punk at Survivor Series.

The company's decision to officially announce Orton as the fifth member was a strategic move to dispel rumors and focus attention on The Viper's return, potentially diverting attention from the ongoing speculation about Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Despite this, many fans are still hopeful for Punk's return, and it remains to be seen whether the Best in the World will make a comeback in the near future.