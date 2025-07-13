Did Triple H make a major last-minute change at Saturday Night's Main Event?

WWE has wrapped up the 40th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, and it was a night to be remembered. Several shocking things unfolded on the show, and one of those was Seth Rollins' injury. In light of this unfortunate situation, a major last-minute change was made on the NBC special, potentially by WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H.
The Visionary faced LA Knight in a one-on-one match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Rollins was originally slated to win this bout. However, his unfortunate injury midway changed the outcome. According to PWInsider, Knight winning the match was a last-minute call as WWE had to improvise the ending of the bout following the tragic incident.
Seth Rollins has gained a significant amount of momentum, and he also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative had plans to give him a huge victory at Saturday Night's Main Event to keep his momentum red-hot for SummerSlam. Had Rollins not suffered an injury, he would have walked out of State Farm Arena with the win over Knight.
Well, the match itself was a competitive affair, with both superstars showcasing their signature styles. The turning point came when The Visionary executed a springboard senton, rolled through, and attempted a springboard moonsault. As LA Knight evaded the move, the former world champion landed awkwardly on his feet, causing his knee to buckle.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
Seth Rollins immediately clutched his right knee and retreated to the corner, visibly in pain. As a result, the match referee Jessika Carr stopped the action for a few minutes while the medical staff checked on The Visionary. After a brief discussion, Rollins signaled he could continue, but the match swiftly concluded with Knight hitting him with a BFT and walking away with the win.
It needs to be noted that there is currently no report on whether the last-minute change was a call from Seth Rollins himself or if the decision came from backstage.
Will Triple H keep Seth Rollins off TV following Saturday Night's Main Event?
Saturday Night's Main Event was not a night to remember for Seth Rollins. Multiple sources reported that the injury he sustained was legitimate and not part of the storyline. Following the bout, The Visionary was escorted backstage by medical personnel.
In light of what happened, various reports indicated that things are tense backstage. There is a good possibility that Triple H could keep Rollins off television. Although WWE has yet to address the situation officially, the 39-year-old is expected to be out for a while.
Injuries and concussions are an unavoidable part of wrestlers' careers, and they take a significant time away from them. Fans can expect the same with Seth Rollins after what happened at Saturday Night's Main Event. Besides, The Visionary has quite a history of knee injuries.
Hence, this has further increased concerns about this incident. If Rollins' injury turns out to be severe, it can have a domino effect on several existing storylines and plans for SummerSlam 2025.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!