Did WWE postpone massive betrayal on RAW due to Jimmy Uso's heel turn? Analyzing the possibility

Jimmy Uso left the wrestling world in utter shock when he betrayed his brother, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam. His heel turn has led to yet another chapter in the never-ending Bloodline saga. However, it looks like WWE had to postpone a major betrayal on RAW due to Jimmy Uso's unfathomable heel turn.

The Judgment Day has been in a conundrum lately due to the ongoing cold war between Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Quite possibly, WWE is hatching plans to have either of these members betray the other and leave the faction in a precarious state.

However, it looks like WWE didn't want to rush the storyline angle, as Jimmy Uso's heel turn is currently one of the hottest things going on. The company might have felt that another heel turn at this moment would not work out as The Usos' storyline would overshadow The Judgment Day's betrayal.

It is conspicuous that The Bloodline saga is currently at the apex of storytelling and can transcend any other storylines. That being said, WWE is likely saving Finn Balor and Damian Priest's betrayal for the near future. It might quite possibly culminate at WWE's next premium live event, Payback.

Jimmy Uso's heel turn will pave the way for a dream match at WrestleMania 40?

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in the history of WWE, but a clash between the two brothers is something fans have always longed to see. With Jimmy Uso's inscrutable betrayal at SummerSlam, things look to shape up in this direction for the first time.

Jimmy vs Jey is a match that is destined to be held at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, WrestleMania 40 is still far away, and the question remains as to how WWE can stretch the tale of the Usos until then. Jey Uso recently announced that he is done with WWE and hinted at leaving the company for good.

One of the notable aspects is that WWE also removed him from the current roster page, which gives an inkling that the feud will likely be stretched to April next year. WWE might be planning to keep Jey away from television for a while and may have him return around WrestleMania to resume his rivalry with his brother. It could pave the way for a dream match between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40.

One of the things that WWE might do is have a series of matches between the Usos brothers, with its final chapter culminating at the Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia next year.

What do you think will finally happen? Sound off in the comments section.

