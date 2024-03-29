Did WWE scrap a huge part of The Rock's heel run? Potential reason why 54-year-old legend got removed from the story

The Rock has a lot of nemeses from his wrestling career, and he has now added more during his 2024 WWE return. However, it looks like the company decided to remove one of its potential rivals, Triple H.

The Rock solidified his heel turn in February during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas. During his appearance, he slapped Cody Rhodes and had an intense face-off with Seth Rollins while aligning with Roman Reigns. Another moment that became the talk of the town was his backstage interaction with Triple H, wherein the Hollywood star used his board member rank against the 54-year-old Chief Content Officer and asked to "fix" how the latter runs WWE.

Expand Tweet

From their backstage confrontation, it seemed like WWE could have been gearing up for a match or feud between both men involving a power struggle. However, they never had another encounter in recent times. From the looks of things, the company dropped this angle for one simple reason.

Since The Great One and The Game won't be able to get physical anytime soon due to the latter's health, the company could have thought it would be no use for both of them to keep teasing fans about a match and get their hopes up.

Also, the tension between the legends could be used for future storytelling and long-term booking instead. Since it's unlikely that both men would be wrestling each other, they could face off and have confrontations on live programming.

How did Triple H throw shots at The Rock following his comments at the WrestleMania XL Press Event?

Things quickly escalated at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event

On the February 9, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, following the WrestleMania XL Press Event, The Game had several comments about The Rock.

Triple H opened the episode by welcoming fans and said that certain people were trying to insert authority when they don't truly have any. The Chief Content Officer added that he doesn't care where anybody sits, referencing The Rock's position as TKO's Board of Directors and that all decisions will only come from The Game.

The Game also mocked The Great One by using the latter's catchphrase, stating, "It doesn't matter" if people don't like his decisions.

When will fans see The Rock again in WWE?

Before Dwayne Johnson laces his boots for WrestleMania XL, fans will see him and the rest of The Bloodline on the April 1, 2024, episode of WWE RAW. It would be the final Monday show before The Showcase of the Immortals.

Expand Tweet

It is likely that The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns will also be on the go-home episode of SmackDown before the Show of Shows.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think The Rock and Triple H will continue to feud backstage? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion