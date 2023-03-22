Did WWE scrap Umaga's 2023 Hall of Fame induction? Finding the truth

Umaga's WWE Hall of Fame induction is one that many fans and professionals have been waiting for. He was part of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family and cemented himself as one of the most vicious superstars back then.

Umaga's 2023 Hall of Fame induction wasn't scrapped by WWE, as it was never confirmed in the first place. At most, it was only speculated. Three names have been confirmed for this year's ceremony as of this writing, these include Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman.

Born Edward Smith Fatu, he wrestled in numerous promotions like WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and more. He was initially released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2003 but returned in 2006. Back then, he had the ring name Ekmo and later changed it to Jamal in Japan.

His second run saw him rebranded as Umaga, making a dominant return by attacking Ric Flair. He feuded with the likes of Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, and John Cena. He even won the Intercontinental Championship on his second run. He passed away in 2009 due to a heart attack, he was only 36 years old.

Wrestling legend speaks up for the induction of Umaga into the WWE Hall of Fame

It has been decades since the former Intercontinental Champion debuted in wrestling and his tragic passing. Still, numerous superstars and his family made sure to keep his legacy alive.

Fellow Anoa'i member and former superstar Rikishi previously shared how Umaga has done enough for the industry to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The 57-year-old also asked fans to voice out their thoughts about the late wrestler's induction into the Hall of Fame.

“He’s done his part as far as industry and I think, his close friends, of course, the family members, and the fans that were Umaga fans, I believe that they all can agree with me that it’s time for my brother, Eki Fatu, to be able to be considered to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of WWE with some of the all-time greats and legends that are before him...So let’s hope, I mean — you know how it is with the fans. Your voice means a lot. So we all know what it is, you guys get out there, sign some petition, and make some noise."

It remains to be seen if the former Intercontinental Champion would be one of the legends inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

