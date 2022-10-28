Did WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross almost join AEW?

WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross and his real-life wife Scarlett recently returned to WWE after Triple H assumed control of the main roster. However, the Stamford-based promotion is not the only company that was interested in him.

Kross and Scarlett were released from their WWE contract in November last year. Following this, they remained active on the independent scene and even appeared in MLW and NJPW. All Elite Wrestling was also seemingly interested in having the star appear on its programming.

In May of this year, W. Morrissey wrestled Wardlow on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Reports suggested that the Jacksonville-based promotion approached the current WWE SmackDown star, but they couldn't agree on the appearance since Scarlett was omitted. Karrion Kross then clarified the rumors by stating that the pitch given wasn't in his best interest.

He spoke further about his decision to return to the Stamford-based promotion with Mirror. Karrion Kross noted that he was offered the opportunity to join AEW. However, he was looking forward to a potential WWE return.

"There was there was an idea that was proposed to me to come and do something there [at AEW]. But it was just so abundantly clear to me from dealing with fans face to face, that a WWE return was what people wanted to see (...) We [Scarlett] were tremendously grateful for the offers we got to do other things, but, at the end of the day, we knew we probably shouldn’t tie ourselves down by signing a contract somewhere else, because the door was always open for us to return to WWE at some point.” [H/T Mirror]

Karrion Kross wants to clash with top WWE SmackDown star

The former NXT Champion's current run on WWE SmackDown is a major improvement compared to his initial main roster run. He is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre. However, it looks like Kross is already eyeing another major star.

During the same interview, The Doom Walker expressed his desire to be Bray Wyatt's first opponent back in the promotion. He also praised the recently returned WWE SmackDown star for his creativity.

"Of course it's Bray Wyatt. If you don't want to work with him you're crazy. I've always had a very strong admiration for his creativity. I feel like he opens doors, not only for fans, literally, but he opens up new avenues for us to create for everyone as performers. When he dares to do something different it just brings more possibilities."

Before he potentially faces Bray Wyatt in the ring, Kross will lock horns with Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match at Crown Jewel 2022.

