Did WWE spoil Seth Rollins' fate ahead of Payback 2023? What we know so far!

Seth Rollins will walk into Payback 2023 as the reigning and defending World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary will put his title on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. It seems likely Rollins will walk out with the championship belt around his waist.

Seth Rollins is advertised for WWE Fastlane 2023. The official render for the Visionary has him holding the World Heavyweight Championship belt on his shoulder. The graphic could be considered a spoiler for the outcome of the world title match at Payback 2023.

Rollins has been outsmarted by Nakamura in the buildup to their highly-anticipated world title match thus far. The King of Strong Style has promised to hurt the Visionary to the point of no return. He has also preyed on his real-life injuries.

The World Heavyweight Champion has been dealing with a series of neck and back injuries since 2019. He first opened up about his medical condition during an interview with Logan Paul on Impaulsive a couple of weeks ago

“My knee's been bugging me since before WrestleMania. I was having issues with that. My neck's been acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019. Probably should get some surgery on that, but trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there,” Rollins told Paul.

Payback 2023 takes place this Saturday at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Seth Rollins paid tribute to Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was on RAW this past Monday for an in-ring promo, ahead of Payback 2023. The Drip God paid tribute to Bray Wyatt in passing, by referencing his famous catchphrase. Fans can read more on that by clicking here.

Bray Wyatt reportedly passed away in his sleep. The real-life Windham Rotunda had been suffering from several health complications, exacerbated by COVID-19, prior to his death. His illness had even forced him to sit out WrestleMania 39.

WWE paid rich tributes to the former WWE Champion on RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

