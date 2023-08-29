How did Seth Rollins pay tribute to Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW? 3 different ways

Seth Rollins paid a wholesome tribute to Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW this week. The Visionary made sure the WWE Universe at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, joined him as he remembered his deceased friend and one of the greatest minds in the wrestling business.

Rollins had teared up while remembering Bray Wyatt in a video message he recorded for his friend in the wake of his untimely demise. The World Heavyweight Champion said he loved being around the real-life Windham Rotunda during their time together in WWE.

Seth Rollins also paid tribute to the former Universal Champion at a WWE live event this past weekend. The Drip God choked up and told the crowd to “follow the buzzards.” With that being said, here’s how the superstar paid tribute to his friend on WWE RAW this week.

#3. Seth Rollins referenced Bray Wyatt’s catchphrase during RAW promo

The Visionary arrived in style for his in-ring promo on RAW at the FedExForum in Memphis this week. Rollins was in his usual energetic spirit, oozing with confidence. He remembered Bray by saying Yowie Wowie at the start of his promo.

For those who may have forgotten, Yowie Wowie was Bray’s catchphrase during the final years of his first WWE run. The former Universal Champion used to drop the catchphrase during the Firefly Funhouse segments on WWE television.

#2. The Windham armband

Fans who tuned into SmackDown last week might have seen Bray and Windham armbands worn by WWE Superstars. Rey Mysterio had them for his match against Grayson Waller on the blue brand. He also paid this subtle tribute to the Wyatt Family patriarch.

Seth Rollins kept the Bray Wyatt tribute alive by wearing the Windham armband on WWE RAW this week. His wife and fellow WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch, also had the Bray armband on her during the main event of RAW.

#1. The Fiend side plate on the title belt

If you didn’t notice the armband or the Yowie Wowie, you might have witnessed the custom side plates on Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship belt. One side plate had The Fiend’s face on it.

Bray Wyatt was truly one of a kind, and he’ll be remembered for his incredible creativity inside the ring and humbleness outside. The Wyatt Family patriarch was involved in some of the most creative and captivating matches and segments on WWE television in recent memory.

Bray will forever have the whole world in his hands. RIP!

