Did WWE stop Trinity from using her real name 'Naomi' in IMPACT Wrestling?

Former WWE Superstar Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, recently made her IMPACT Wrestling debut under her real name. From the looks of it, she will be keeping that name for her wrestling career outside the Stamford-based promotion.

For those wondering, Naomi is not Trinity's real name, but in fact, a WWE trademark. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is just one of the many superstars who changed their name after leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

Another superstar, for example, is her tag partner Sasha Banks. Her name is trademarked by the company also, so she had to use a different name, Mercedes Moné.

Naomi walked out from WWE in May of last year alongside Mercedes Moné over creative differences. As a result, they were suspended, and the Women's Tag Team Championship was vacated. While Mercedes debuted earlier this year at NJPW and has already held the IWGP Women's Championship, it took a while for Trinity to re-emerge.

On April 2023, Trinity debuted on IMPACT Wrestling and made it clear that she aimed to become the company's World Champion. She was quickly confronted by Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace. The episode aired on May 4th.

Naomi Real Name: How did Trinity feel after departing from WWE?

Former WWE star Naomi spent a lot of time in WWE before she departed. She signed with the company in 2009 and portrayed numerous roles, even beginning as a member of The Funkadactyls. Although she spent a lot of time in the company, she considers her departure as something positive.

While on NBC 5 Chicago, Trinity shared that although she was scared at first about the major move, she felt that it was a blessing in disguise. She added that her exit showcased more side to her character:

"At the time, it was very scary, but I feel like everything happens for a reason. I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it’s allowed me to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. It showed me how strong I really am, and now I’ve got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I’m excited and ready to step into this new chapter."

It will be interesting to see what is up next for Trinity's new journey at Impact Wrestling. Whatever it may be, her fans are just definitely delighted to see the former champion back on television.

