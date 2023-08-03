Does Brock Lesnar keep Sable away from WWE? Remembering her last appearance on TV

Brock Lesnar and Sable are some of the most notable stars in WWE. Despite their status, little is known about their personal lives. While The Beast Incarnate occasionally appears on TV, it has been a while since the former Women's Champion did so.

Sable began her wrestling career in WWE as the companion of her ex-husband and superstar, Marc Mero, in 1996. She later began working as an in-ring performer. Her last appearance on the Stamford-based promotion was on the August 5, 2004, episode of SmackDown, where she accompanied Eddie Guerrero alongside Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson. Five days later, it was announced that she left the company. From the looks of it, this won't change for a while.

As previously shared in his autobiography Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, Lesnar did not like the environment of WWE and told Sable he won't marry her if she was still working there.

"I wanted to marry Rena [Sable]. However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me," wrote Lesnar.

Aside from Brock's reason, the now 55-year-old former superstar did not have the best record with WWE. Although her latest departure was harmonious, her initial exit saw her sue the company but was settled outside the court.

Did Sable appear in any program outside of WWE?

Sable was only seen on live television with Brock in recent years

Although fans have not seen the former Women's Champion in any WWE program or not even heard her name mentioned since her departure, she appeared on television on rare occasions.

When the couple moved to NJPW in 2006, the former superstar occasionally walked Lesnar out to the ring. When Brock was in UFC, they would also be spotted sharing a moment inside the octagon after the fight.

How did Brock Lesnar reference Sable in WWE in 2023?

Earlier this year, The Beast Incarnate clashed with Bobby Lashley. In one of the former's promos on RAW, he stated that he could not stop thinking about his rival. Later, Brock made a cheeky comment that even after spending hours with his wife, he could only think about Lashley.

It remains to be seen if the former Women's Champion will ever return to live television in the future.