Does Edge have one more title reign left in him? Exploring possibilities surrounding Randy Orton's WWE return after 14 months

Ever since Edge returned to WWE after nine years, he has been part of some of the most prominent feuds and storylines in the company. The Rated-R Superstar also received multiple title shots, but he failed to emerge triumphant in any of them. Therefore, fans have been wondering whether he has one more title reign left in him before he hangs up his boots.

With the rumors of Randy Orton's return, there are endless possibilities that can unravel. The Viper can make his return and reunite with Edge to form "Rated-RKO." Fans have been longing to see the iconic faction ever since Edge returned to WWE in 2020, and it seems inevitable before his retirement. Therefore, Orton's return might pave the way for The Rated-R Superstar to have one last tag team run.

Rated-RKO can go on to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. While this could be Edge's last title shot, it will also take the fans down memory lane. The Hall of Famer can win the tag titles with Randy Orton before closing the last chapter of his pro wrestling career.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR 25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Randy Orton's return could unfold many possibilities, as he is also rumored to feud with Matt Riddle. The Viper is rumored to be returning in his heel persona, which fans have been yearning for a long time.

Will Edge be at SummerSlam 2023?

The Rated-R Superstar during a promo segment

The Rated-R Superstar recently returned to the company after a hiatus and faced Grayson Waller on the special episode of SmackDown that took place at Madison Square Garden. With SummerSlam around the corner, fans have been wondering whether The Ultimate Opportunist will be part of it. Things are quite hazy as of now, as there are no reports about him.

However, WWE might be secretly cooking up a feud for Edge at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Although his match against Grayson Waller was a one-off, WWE weaved a substantial storyline around it that could lead to another match between the two. Waller has been quite frustrated following his loss against the Hall of Famer in his debut match.

Therefore, the Arrogant Aussie could look to exact vengeance on The Ultimate Opportunist. Waller might even call out The Rated-R Superstar on an episode of SmackDown and challenge him to a match at SummerSlam.

