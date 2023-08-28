Does Edge have unfinished business in WWE? Things he must do before retirement

Edge wrestled against Sheamus in Toronto on August 18, 2023, and emerged victorious, which seemed to be a farewell match for the Rated R superstar. The post-match celebration of Edge also appeared to indicate his retirement from the company. Moreover, off-air, the Rated R superstar thanked his hometown crowd and also mentioned that it would be the last time he would compete in front of them.

However, later on, the multi-time World Champion revealed there were no hard feelings between him and the Stamford-based promotion. Furthermore, he mentioned that he does not know what his next step will be in his career, but he does have a contract extension offer from WWE in his inbox. This led fans to speculate about the possibility of another short run in the company.

If this scenario does happen, there are a few things the Rated R Superstar must consider. One major aspect is the need to become World Champion for the final time in WWE. Despite being involved in various Championship feuds since his in-ring comeback at Royal Rumble 2020, Edge has failed to capture any title.

He even faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship but was ultimately defeated. Thus, if he signs a short contract extension, capturing a major championship before retiring could be a goal that fans hope to see.

Additionally, being part of WrestleMania for the final time is another objective that the multi-time World Champion should consider. Given his rich history at the Grandest Stage of Them All, competing in a final match at WrestleMania is something that fans would greatly appreciate. Many fans have even expressed a desire to witness a final match between Edge and John Cena at WrestleMania 40, scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The next steps for the Rated R Superstar are intriguing, especially as his current WWE contract is set to expire at the end of September 2023. Whether he chooses to sign a short contract extension, or explore other options, his future decisions will surely capture the attention of wrestling enthusiasts.

Is Edge planning to make a jump at AEW?

Despite the WWE Hall of Famer denying any hard feelings between him and WWE, there is a possibility he might join All Elite Wrestling. The potential reason behind the same could be a reunion with Christian Cage, who is currently signed to that promotion.

As the Ultimate Opportunist seems inches away from retirement, he surely would want to have another run with his old friend. There is a lot of history between Christian and Edge which also makes this a major possibility.

