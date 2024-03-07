Does Paul Heyman suffer from a sleep disorder? Exploring the truth 

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest minds in wrestling and has contributed a lot to the sport. Although he is not an in-ring performer, his guidance and ideas have helped the sport throughout history. As it turns out, he may have a few extra hours in his day to work on ideas.

Paul Heyman has been involved in various wrestling promotions' biggest stories and moments. He was the brain behind ECW. After the extreme promotion went out of business, Heyman ventured into being WWE's producer, general manager, and manager. He guided the likes of CM Punk, Kurt Angle, RVD, and, most recently, Roman Reigns. As it turns out, it's because he spends most of the time working and thinking about his ideas.

In a 2016 interview with Awfulannouncing.com, Paul Heyman revealed that he enjoys the 22 hours he spends working a day. He also revealed that he doesn't sleep much and may have insomnia, as his family has a history of being affected by the sleeping disorder:

"I work about 22 hours a day and I enjoy every moment of it," Heyman claimed. "I don’t sleep that much, I come from a long line of insomniacs. I enjoy my life too much. I don’t have time to turn off the switch."

The Bloodline member added that even when he sleeps, he hopes he can dream about the next project he works on so he can launch it the following day. He added that he felt exhilarated every morning as he enjoyed his job.

Although it has been years since he said this, Heyman's work in wrestling hasn't slowed down, and he is arguably doing the best work of his life with The Bloodline.

Is Paul Heyman already satisfied with his work in wrestling?

Heyman has been a vital member of The Bloodline.

The Special Counsel has received universal praise for his work on and off screen throughout wrestling's history. However, it looks like the 58-year-old is not done just yet.

In an interview with the New York Post, The Wiseman revealed that it took him decades to figure out the business and claims fans "haven't seen nothing" yet as he is just getting started. Heyman added that he doesn't want a lifetime achievement award as he is not done achieving and still has a lot of work left to do. He joked that he wanted to be part of the first WrestleMania in Havana, on the moon, and on Mars.

What is next for Paul Heyman in WWE?

Aside from being The Bloodline's Wiseman and Special Counsel, Heyman's name will now be added to the WWE Hall of Famer. The ECW founder has been announced as the first inductee of the 2024 Hall of Fame in Philadelphia, where his former promotion was established.

It would definitely be hard to imagine the landscape of wrestling without the ideas of Paul Heyman.

