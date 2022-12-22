Does Sasha Banks have beef with AEW's Kiera Hogan?

Sasha Banks and Kiera Hogan are some of the most notable names in their respective company. Despite being in different promotions, it looks like drama still found its way between them.

In the February 5, 2021, episode of WWE SmackDown, the winner of that year's Women's Royal Rumble match Bianca Belair was discussing who she was planning to face at WrestleMania 37 when she was interrupted. Carmella came out and confronted The EST of WWE and was later joined by Sasha Banks, the SmackDown Women's Champion at the time. While all of this was going on, another wrestler saw something else.

During that episode of the blue brand, Kiera Hogan tweeted about how people often imitated her but could never be duplicated. It didn't take long for fans to connect the dots that the post was connected to the former WWE star, who had Blue hair like Kiera and a similar look.

"Imma leave this here, Check my fit though 🔥 often imitated never duplicated and that’s on periodt 🔥 you can’t do it like me boo #HottestFlame" tweeted the AEW star

Days later, Kiera Hogan was on an Instagram live with Tasha Steelz when the topic was brought up once again. The AEW star stated that she loved Sasha and praised her for starting the evolution alongside AJ Lee. Later on, Hogan added that she was not mad at Sasha Banks for the blue hair and was seemingly hinting at something more than just the hair color.

It has been more than a year since the incident, but it looks like fans still haven't forgotten about it. There may have been some beef but more so on the side of Kiera Hogan than The Boss.

Sasha Banks is not the only former WWE star Kiera Hogan has been accused of "copying" her

When Athena (fka Ember Moon in WWE) recently debuted at All Elite Wrestling in May, she found herself feuding with Kiera Hogan and her faction after helping Anna Jay and Kris Statlander against Jade Cargill, Hogan's partner.

In one of their Twitter exchanges, Kiera sarcastically apologized for replying late since she was doing "baddie" things. Hogan also added that Athena wished she could copy her but should not worry since she will personally show her how it's done soon.

"Sorry for the late reply, I was too busy doing baddie Tingz, which you would know nothing about obviously. You wish you could do it like me but don’t worry I’ll show you how it’s done, see you tonight 😈😘 #TheHottestFlame #BADDIE #BTO"

Now that Sasha Banks is reportedly in-bound for NJPW, a possible appearance at AEW in the future might occur and might even reignite their disagreement from last year.

