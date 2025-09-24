Does WWE legend John Cena have real-life heat with Triple H? What we know

John Cena's Farewell Tour has been a subject of debate and discussion among fans, as questions are being raised about his booking. The criticism has largely been directed at WWE's creative head, Triple H. However, The Game evaded those claims, stating that Cena himself has been pulling the strings and is shaping the feuds and storylines in his retirement tour.The Cenation Leader denied those claims in various interviews and podcasts. He recently called out Triple H on X (fka Twitter), asking him to listen to the fans regarding a match with AJ Styles. Interestingly, John Cena started his line with &quot;I do not choose my opponents.&quot; This appears to be a direct shot at the WWE CCO, who has been trying to portray things falsely.However, there is no real-life heat between Cena and Triple H. The two have a healthy relationship on and off the screen. The Franchise Player's recent tweet was a storytelling move to build his upcoming match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. With the 17-time World Champion having no appearances left before the PLE, WWE needed a way to craft this match.Therefore, John Cena called out Triple H on X, urging him to listen to the fans and make the match happen. The company apparently wanted to portray it as if The Game listened to fans' clamor and was compelled to book this match. However, it was seemingly a storytelling device, and Cena does not harbor animosity towards the Hall of Famer in real life.Does Triple H have heat from fans regarding John Cena's Farewell Tour?Triple H has been working as WWE's creative head for the past few years. During his tenure, he has received both praise and criticism. When it comes to John Cena's Farewell Tour, Hunter's reputation has taken a massive hit. He has been receiving huge backlash from fans for his abysmal booking of Cena's final run.The Cenation Leader's six months of heel run is considered a huge fiasco, as the creative team failed to do anything significant. The WWE Universe believes that Triple H needlessly wasted half of John Cena's retirement tour, which could have been far more entertaining if booked in the right way.Moreover, things like giving Logan Paul vs. John Cena a month of build-up, but not having even one week to build AJ Styles vs. Cena, are considered a massive creative failure. This has raised several questions about The Game's booking and how he squandered monumental opportunities.Furthermore, the booking of Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena's Wrestlepalooza match, which WWE hyped for almost two months, infuriated fans. As a result, controversies erupted with fans turning on Triple H. What added salt to those wounds was The Game's false claims and hollow promises.