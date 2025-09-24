  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Does WWE legend John Cena have real-life heat with Triple H? What we know

Does WWE legend John Cena have real-life heat with Triple H? What we know

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Sep 24, 2025 07:25 GMT
John Cena, Triple H
John Cena and Triple H [Image Sources: WWE.com & Cena's X]

John Cena's Farewell Tour has been a subject of debate and discussion among fans, as questions are being raised about his booking. The criticism has largely been directed at WWE's creative head, Triple H. However, The Game evaded those claims, stating that Cena himself has been pulling the strings and is shaping the feuds and storylines in his retirement tour.

Ad

The Cenation Leader denied those claims in various interviews and podcasts. He recently called out Triple H on X (fka Twitter), asking him to listen to the fans regarding a match with AJ Styles. Interestingly, John Cena started his line with "I do not choose my opponents." This appears to be a direct shot at the WWE CCO, who has been trying to portray things falsely.

However, there is no real-life heat between Cena and Triple H. The two have a healthy relationship on and off the screen. The Franchise Player's recent tweet was a storytelling move to build his upcoming match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. With the 17-time World Champion having no appearances left before the PLE, WWE needed a way to craft this match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Therefore, John Cena called out Triple H on X, urging him to listen to the fans and make the match happen. The company apparently wanted to portray it as if The Game listened to fans' clamor and was compelled to book this match. However, it was seemingly a storytelling device, and Cena does not harbor animosity towards the Hall of Famer in real life.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Does Triple H have heat from fans regarding John Cena's Farewell Tour?

Triple H has been working as WWE's creative head for the past few years. During his tenure, he has received both praise and criticism. When it comes to John Cena's Farewell Tour, Hunter's reputation has taken a massive hit. He has been receiving huge backlash from fans for his abysmal booking of Cena's final run.

Ad

The Cenation Leader's six months of heel run is considered a huge fiasco, as the creative team failed to do anything significant. The WWE Universe believes that Triple H needlessly wasted half of John Cena's retirement tour, which could have been far more entertaining if booked in the right way.

Moreover, things like giving Logan Paul vs. John Cena a month of build-up, but not having even one week to build AJ Styles vs. Cena, are considered a massive creative failure. This has raised several questions about The Game's booking and how he squandered monumental opportunities.

Furthermore, the booking of Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena's Wrestlepalooza match, which WWE hyped for almost two months, infuriated fans. As a result, controversies erupted with fans turning on Triple H. What added salt to those wounds was The Game's false claims and hollow promises.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications