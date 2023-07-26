Dominik Mysterio to betray Rhea Ripley for her real-life best friend? Exploring massive swerve

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio seem to be a tight unit, but there has recently been a hint of tension. Mami makes all the decisions for Dirty Dom, with one of them potentially set to backfire.

The NXT North American Champion will defend his title against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash this Saturday after Ripley made the match for him. He questioned this decision backstage, asking her if this was a good idea. If Mysterio loses the belt, things could sour a little between him and the Women's World Champion.

A young fan recently asked Dominik how it felt to be Rhea Ripley's b*tch, which may lead to further turmoil in his head. Rey Mysterio's son could eventually decide to take matters into his own hands and cost The Eradicator her world title against Raquel Rodriguez.

Rhea vs Raquel is the Summerslam match it seems! Rhea Ripley headbutts Liv Morgan and gets into it with Raquel.... #WWERaw Rhea vs Raquel is the Summerslam match it seems! pic.twitter.com/xne3nIy5gl

The two real-life best friends will likely face off at SummerSlam, where Dominik Mysterio may want to switch sides and make Rodriguez his new "Mami." After all, she was known as Big Mami Cool in NXT. It would be a hilarious sight.

However, Ripley's pairing with Dirty Dom still has so much potential. Expect them to ride the wave and remain a unit, even if WWE teases a potential switch. Besides, Dominik joining forces with Raquel Rodriguez would end terribly for him, as her real-life boyfriend, Braun Strowman, is still in the company.

Rhea Ripley recalls the first time she laid eyes on Dominik Mysterio

Just over a year ago, Rhea Ripley returned from a brief injury as she led an attack on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Their family was celebrating the 20th anniversary of Rey's WWE debut before The Judgment Day ruined the party.

After Ripley shoved Aaliyah and dragged Dominik backstage, Finn Balor and Damian Priest attacked Rey Mysterio to set up a tag team match at SummerSlam 2022. Mami reminisced about that moment, not just for the successful assault but also because it was the first time she met her Dom Dom.

She even tweeted the following:

"A year ago today was the first time I laid eyes on @DomMysterio35 as The Judgment Day crashed Rey’s 20th anniversary," she tweeted.

A few weeks later, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and joined The Judgment Day in a move that turned his career around. It remains to be seen how long his relationship with Rhea Ripley lasts following the slight tease on NXT. Things should be smooth for a while.

Who will betray the other first - Dominik Mysterio or Rhea Ripley? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

