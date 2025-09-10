Dominik Mysterio to leave The Judgment Day and join forces with his biggest rival? Chances explored

Dominik Mysterio's days as a member of The Judgment Day may be numbered. The 28-year-old currently reigns as the Intercontinental Champion, having won the title at WrestleMania 41. Given the increasing tension within the faction, Dominik could soon walk out and join forces with his bitter rival, AJ Styles.&quot;Dirty&quot; Dom and The Phenomenal One have been butting heads for months now. The two locked horns for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025, where Dominik outsmarted Styles and retained his title. However, the veteran did not stop his pursuit of gold and continued to haunt the 28-year-old, costing him a potential AAA Mega Championship victory at Triplemania XXXIII last month.The Phenomenal One got a rematch against Dominik on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW in France, but the self-proclaimed King of Luchadors once again walked away victorious, thanks to an assist from El Grande Americano.Speaking of El Grande Americano, Dominik's growing alliance with the masked superstar hasn't been sitting well with his Judgment Day stablemates, furthering the existing tension within the group. With his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, absent, and Finn Balor continuously plotting to take control of the group, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom may decide that enough is enough and quit the faction.This potential scenario could kickstart the 28-year-old's run as a babyface. While there was a time when the crowd barely let him speak, Dominik has turned the corner when it comes to fan support. That said, quitting The Judgment Day may not be easy, as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh could come after the Intercontinental Champion.To counter the heel duo, Dominik Mysterio could be joined by none other than AJ Styles. After defeating him twice, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom may have earned the veteran's respect. While Dominik resorted to nefarious means to retain his title, it's nothing Styles himself hasn't done in the past. The Phenomenal One previously praised Dominik's growth as a competitor. If the 28-year-old turns face and leaves The Judgment Day, a potential alliance with AJ Styles would be an exciting scenario for fans to witness. That said, this is just speculation for now.What did AJ Styles say about Dominik Mysterio?As mentioned above, The Phenomenal One heaped praise on Dominik Mysterio in an interview earlier this year. Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Champion discussed his potential retirement and how he would miss witnessing stars like &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom rise through the ranks once he hangs up his wrestling boots. &quot;Oh man, Dominik Mysterio, so freaking good. To see where he was to see where he is now, easily in my opinion, top heel. Like you can't get heat like he can. But to see where he was when he first came in that's freaking cool. I like seeing that. That's what I'm gonna miss when it's over, right? Just seeing people do really well and find a way to get to the top,&quot; Styles said.Styles recently made waves with his controversial promo during a commercial break on this week's RAW. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the veteran.