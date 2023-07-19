Dominik Mysterio's title win to cause awkward betrayal after SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio scored the biggest win of his career when he bested Wes Lee for the North American Championship on the July 18, 2023, episode of NXT. Dom, however, might’ve inadvertently sowed the seeds for Judgment Day’s implosion with his stunning victory. Here’s how all of this could go down.

Dominik Mysterio is one of the two members of The Judgment Day to hold a WWE title. Finn Balor could bring the World Heavyweight Championship to the faction at Summerlam. However, a failed attempt might cause Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins.

That means fans might witness three out of four members of The Judgment Day as champions at The Biggest Party of the Summer, leading them to call out Balor as the group's weakest link. Damian, Rhea, and Dominik could see this as an excuse to kick Finn out of the group, turning him face in the process.

Another possible scenario could see Finn Balor replaced with JD McDonagh in The Judgment Day. WWE has already teased the Irish Ace’s potential inclusion in the faction. The two stars are no strangers to each other. In fact, Balor taught McDonagh the ropes before the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion eventually made his way to WWE.

Dominik Mysterio could make more NXT appearances

Dominik Mysterio triumphed in his first title match on NXT this week. The young star ended Wes Lee’s incredible North American Championship reign in shocking fashion.

The new champion will have his first title defense against Mustafa Ali at NXT: The Great American Bash 2023.

Fans can expect Dom and Rhea, if not all of The Judgment Day, to show up on NXT during the buildup to the July 30th Premium Live Event. Shawn Michaels did tease the duo’s future appearances during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

The Judgment Day first showed up together on the July 11, 2023, episode of NXT. It remains to be seen if the faction will appear together next week on the white and gold brand.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here