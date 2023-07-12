Dominik Mysterio to win first singles title in WWE? 4 possible endings to crucial match next week

Dominik Mysterio may already be at the top of his game, but he has yet to win his first singles championship in WWE. The 26-year-old now has a huge opportunity to win a major title in a brand he skipped for the main roster.

Dominik made his return to NXT alongside the rest of the Judgment Day this week. The group kicked off the show, but their promo was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The segment ended with a tag team match booked for the main event.

Backstage, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley interrupted NXT North American Champion Wes Lee’s interview with McKenzie Mitchell. Dom declared that he would accept Wes Lee’s open challenge for the title. Lee said he didn’t even announce one but would still defend his championship. Dominik then asked him to wait until next week in order to prepare for the title match.

With the bout now made official, Dominik Mysterio has a huge opportunity in front of him to win the NXT North American Championship. With that in mind, let’s take a look at four possible endings to the match.

Wes Lee retains

Wes Lee has been a fighting champion ever since he won the North American Championship in a grueling ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 22, 2022. He has since put on incredible title defenses against the likes of Dijak and Axiom.

Wes Lee’s never-give-up attitude and incredible resilience have helped him retain his title on more than one occasion. The former tag team specialist might just repeat the same success when he meets Dirty Dom for the title next week on NXT.

Dominik Mysterio wins his first singes gold

The last time Dominik was a champion in WWE, Rey Mysterio was still his tag team partner. The duo won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania Backlash in Tampa, Florida, on May 16, 2021.

It is possible that Dominik could win his first singles title by defeating Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship next Tuesday on the white and gold brand. Of course, he’ll be needing all the dirty tricks in his book to accomplish that.

Match ends in no contest

The Judgment Day has been running Monday Night RAW for months now. The four-member group of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley has dominated the competition and is looking to add more gold.

One possible ending to the match next week could see interference from the Judgment Day, causing NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and his partner Trick Williams to come to Wes Lee’s aid. The chaos could cause the referee to declare the match no contest.

Damian Priest cashes in his Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest has been walking around with the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase since winning it at the namesake event on July 1. Señor Money in the Bank has said that no active champion in WWE is safe from him because he has the contract.

The Archer of Infamy might cash in his contract against Wes Lee next Tuesday on NXT during or after his match against Dominik Mysterio. Dom has shown in the past that he’s willing to let Priest win the gold at his expense.

How would you book the ending to the match?

