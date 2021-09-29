5 dream opponents for Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in WWE

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., is the current AEW Women's World Champion and one of the biggest stars in the entire promotion. She was the first female signing for All Elite Wrestling and has been featured in the first three main events on television for the women's division.

Although Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., spent some time in guest spots for WWE, there are plenty of superstars that would make for dream matches for her. Baker's character is one of the very best in all of wrestling and would mesh well with the established stars in the WWE women's division. She has also stepped up in big matches, which would make for high-profile contests.

With Baker just signing a new deal with AEW, there will be no opportunity to see her go at it with the top stars in WWE. However, that won't stop fans from thinking about all the potential dream matches for her. In this article, let's take a look at five dream opponents for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., in WWE.

#5. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Bianca Belair

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., has squared off with the best of the best on the AEW roster. Her matches with Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet and Ruby Soho have headlined big Dynamite episodes. She has also had high-profile pay-per-view matches this year against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's Championship.

In WWE, Bianca Belair has matched the big-time encounters that Baker has been in for All Elite Wrestling. The EST won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37. Most recently, she faced Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules 2021. Britt Baker will have a difficult challenge ahead of her.

The two ladies are the lead candidates to be the women's wrestler of the year. They have both achieved so much in 2021 and would make for a quality bout whether it be on television or pay-per-view. Belair holds the strength and athleticism advantage, while Baker holds the ring IQ and resourcefulness advantage.

This will be an even matchup both in the ring and in the lead-up to their showdown. Both have very defined characters. Bianca Belair is a confident yet likable EST who knows how talented she is, while Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., is a cocky role model who believes she is above everyone else. It makes for an appealing buildup and eventual clash.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das