Dream match in the making; former WWE Champion to return after 3 years? 3 Directions for The New Day at WrestleMania 41

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might be the most dastardly duo in WWE. The New Day members have transformed themselves into wrestling villains after betraying Big E, becoming arguably the most despised acts on Monday Night RAW, more so than even Dominik Mysterio.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 remains unclear for the former 12-time tag team champions. For months, they have been beefing with the Latino World Order, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be facing Rey Mysterio and Co. at The Show of Shows. On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Kofi and Woods defeated The Master of 619 and Dragon Lee in a hardcore-style Tornado Tag Team Match with the help of a mysterious masked luchador.

What will The New Day be up to when WrestleMania heads to Las Vegas this April? Without further ado, let's look at three potential directions for Kingston and Woods at The Showcase of The Immortals:

#3. The Hardy Boyz could defend the TNA World Tag Team Championship against The New Day at WrestleMania

When it comes to tag team wrestling in 2025, there may be no dream match more compelling than The Hardys versus The New Day. Both teams have led careers worthy of multiple Hall of Fame inductions, and it'd be a treat for wrestling fans worldwide to finally get to see the battle between the two legendary tandems.

Matt Hardy has previously expressed an interest in a potential in-ring bout between The New Day and The Hardys. In February 2022, during an episode of his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE European Champion called it "a match we would definitely like to have at some point in our careers." He also referenced calling out The New Day during his initial Broken gimmick in TNA when he was on a mission to "prove that [The Hardys] are the greatest tag team in all space and time."

The Hardy Boyz and The New Day have reached incredible heights in the tag team division. Together, Matt and Jeff have had multiple tag title reigns in WWE and revolutionized tag team wrestling alongside iconic tandems like Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz. In 2017, The New Day reintroduced The Hardy Boyz to the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 33, leading to the North Carolina natives capturing the RAW Tag Team Title. It's worth noting that Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have had the longest reign in the history of the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship, which is now referred to as the World Tag Team Championship.

The reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions crossed the line into WWE territory and successfully defended their gold against Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) at NXT Roadblock in Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2025. Matt and Jeff also performed on the black-and-silver brand on February 25, defeating Myles Borne and Tavion Heights of the No Quarter Catch Crew.

If the Nashville-based promotion wants to really make an impact, it should consider sending The Hardys to defend their TNA gold at WrestleMania 41. If that happens, this would be the first time that a championship from Total Nonstop Action Wrestling would be defended at WWE's Show of Shows.

#2. The New Day can challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship

Xavier Woods' recent post on X implies that The New Day is coming for the World Tag Team Title, currently held by The War Raiders. The 2021 King of the Ring winner took a shot at RAW's resident Vikings as well as Stone Cold's Broken Skull IPA, writing, "Ivar bragging about drinking stone cold steves [sic] canned pi*s water in 2019. Evidence that the tag team title deserves to be with us."

The New Day and the team formerly known as The Viking Raiders clashed during the summer of 2022. Erik and Ivar dominated their rivalry with Kofi and Xavier almost three years ago, but that was when Kofi and Woods were stale babyfaces and not the revitalized villains of today. In 2025, there's a good chance that The New Day members will recover from their multi-year title drought and walk away as the new World Tag Team Champions, and that moment could happen at WrestleMania 41.

At The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas, they could lock horns with The War Raiders in a title match. This could be a standard two-on-two affair or possibly a multi-team match, potentially involving tables, ladders, and chairs.

#1. Big E could officiate The New Day's potential match at WWE WrestleMania 41

The New Day's 10th anniversary turned into a sad turn of events for Big E, who was betrayed by his now-former stablemates. Kofi and Woods got tremendous heat from wrestling fans and fellow superstars for turning their backs on the former WWE Champion. Considering that it was this angle that revitalized The New Day, the TKO-owned company should consider continuing this story at The Show of Shows this April.

Big E hasn't been officially cleared to return as an active pro wrestler, but that doesn't mean he can't put on the zebra-striped shirt and work a match as a special guest referee. Featuring him as a referee or ringside enforcer could help heighten the drama for a potential New Day bout at WrestleMania. That will leave wrestling fans wondering if the big man will call the match down the middle or if he will turn heel and sway the bout in favor of his former stablemates. This would be the first match he'd be involved in since breaking his neck in March 2022.

