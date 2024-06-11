Drew Mcintyre to lose the World Title to 38-year-old star after dethroning Damian Priest? Exploring the possibility

Drew Mcintyre is set to face Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland this weekend, and many are rooting for The Scottish Warrior to win. However, it's possible that his championship reign won't last long.

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Damian Priest ruined this moment for him by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Since then, both men have traded insults and faced different stars. Another superstar who has asserted himself in the World Title picture in recent months is Main Event Jey Uso, and he could claim the prized gold next month with some help from another star.

Since the Clash at the Castle PLE is taking place in Scotland, Drew McIntyre is a firm favorite to walk out of Glasgow as the new World Heavyweight Champion. Weeks later, at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The Scottish Psychopath could defend his title successfully before facing an attack from his arch-rival, CM Punk.

This could lead Jey Uso, the favorite to become this year's Mr. Money in the Bank, to cash in his briefcase on The Scottish Warrior.

Through this, WWE could further escalate the feud between Punk and McIntyre, as it would be the second time The Second City Saint would have cost The Scottish Psychopath the World Heavyweight Title.

Why does a veteran journalist believe Drew McIntyre should win against Damian Priest?

Many are expecting the World Heavyweight Championship to change hands this weekend. However, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes it will happen for another business reason.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, Apter claimed that The Scottish Warrior would be a better World Heavyweight Champion due to marketing reasons.

"I think it's gonna be an excellent match. Drew McIntyre, to me, a lot like Randy Orton, is better on this time around, that he's come around. I think right now, in terms of marketing, Drew McIntyre needs to be champion. As great as Damian Priest is, when you ask people about who is the world champion in WWE; if you ask a casual fan, they can't think of who it is," he said.

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre reclaims the World Heavyweight Title in front of his home fans this weekend.

