Drew McIntyre to officially form an alliance with 45-year-old WWE star on SmackDown today? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre would not main event WrestleMania 41, but he might still have a path to the Grandest Stage of Them All. It appears that WWE Creative might book the Scottish Warrior for a match against Damian Priest at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The two former World Heavyweight Champions re-ignited their feud at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber, and the expectation is that the match could become official soon. In the meantime, Drew might form an alliance with a former champion on SmackDown against The Punisher. This superstar is Shinsuke Nakamura, who had a match with Damian Priest last Friday on SmackDown.

After the match, Drew McIntyre and the 45-year-old star assaulted Damian Priest, and the expectation is that their feud will continue in the coming weeks, as The Punisher will be out for revenge after what happened last week. Still, he might not be alone this time, as the reigning United States Champion, LA Knight, could come to his aid to even the odds. The Megastar dethroned Nakamura on March 7 and reclaimed the US Title, but his feud with the Japanese superstar seems far from over.

On that occasion, WWE Creative could book a couple of tag team matches on SmackDown heading into WrestleMania 41, where LA Knight and Damian Priest would take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

It will also be interesting to see whether Knight will put his title on the line against Shinsuke at 'Mania in a rematch that will put an end to their rivalry once and for all.

Drew McIntyre could get World Title opportunity after WrestleMania 41

According to reports, Drew McIntyre might get a world title opportunity after his potential match with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41.

This is probably why WWE Creative moved the Scottish Warrior to SmackDown so he could feud with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship after The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, this plan could fall apart if John Cena wins the Undisputed WWE Championship at 'Mania, as it is unclear whether WWE Creative will have a Cena vs. McIntyre title match after WrestleMania 41.

