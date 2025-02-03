The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble gave two of the company's top stars a chance to headline WrestleMania with world title matches.

Charlotte Flair won the Women’s Royal Rumble match, while Jey Uso went over in the final moments of the Premium Live Event. Those who wanted to see John Cena win the 30-man elimination match will have to sit back and wait for Elimination Chamber to see if The Greatest of All Time can get a WrestleMania world title match.

Meanwhile, the show had some controversies that came to light soon after the winners were announced. Thankfully, none affected the overall outcome of the big matches.

Check out the three biggest controversies at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

#3. Alexa Bliss reportedly took a WWE NXT star’s spot in the Women's Royal Rumble match

Alexa Bliss’s return to the ring was among the top moments of the 2025 Royal Rumble. Bliss paid homage to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt during her entrance to the match.

Many fans were excited to see Bliss back after two years. However, it has been reported that she got a spot in the Women’s Rumble match by replacing a star who was already locked in for the contest but had to miss out.

NXT star Shotzi was supposed to enter the match instead of Alexa Bliss, who came out at #21. It would have marked Shtozi’s sixth Rumble appearance, but Triple H decided to change things at the last minute.

Shotzi has been performing on NXT after recently returning from an injury. She has been working hard to prove herself again and get back on the main roster as soon as possible.

#2. WWE seemed to have ignored an elimination in the Men's Royal Rumble match

WWE went all in during the Men’s Royal Rumble match as Rey Mysterio and Penta walked out as the first two competitors in the match. Soon after, fans witnessed one of the finest displays of wrestling before the ring began to get crowded.

At an important part of the match, Penta was thrown out of the ring and he barely hung on as it was evident that one of his feet had touched the floor. The commentators brushed the moment off by saying that both feet must hit the floor for the elimination to count.

However, Pat McAfee rightfully asked for a replay to see just how close Penta’s other foot was to the floor, but the replay was never shown. A replay could have confirmed Penta’s elimination from the contest.

However, WWE decided to avoid showing anything extra as the newcomer was penned to become the Iron Man of the match.

#1. A top WWE star reportedly left Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and others angry

Multiple reports have emerged stating that Drew McIntyre wasn’t happy with a top star during the Royal Rumble. This was especially true at a time when he was eliminated by Damian Priest.

The Scottish Warrior is said to have cursed backstage before walking out of the arena before the match ended. It ended up being one of the biggest talking points about the Premium Live Event.

Some reports have stated that LA Knight may have upset a few WWE stars with his performance. It’s believed that he tried to make himself shine in the contest at the expense of other storylines.

While nothing is confirmed yet, and Knight’s name has only emerged in some reports, one cannot conclude that the real problem stems from the SmackDown star. The entire matter could end up being part of a storyline.

