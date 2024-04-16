Drew McIntyre should pull off the most blatant heist in WWE history to get back at CM Punk

Drew McIntyre has his sights set on getting revenge on CM Punk after the latter cost him the World Heavyweight Championship twice recently. First, the Second City Saint attacked The Scottish Warrior at WrestleMania XL and let Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Then, during the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL, he distracted McIntyre and let Jey Uso capitalize and win the match to become the number-one contender to Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

Thus, The Scottish Warrior is now out for revenge and will get his hands on the Best in the World once the latter is medically cleared to compete. Punk has been out of action since the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match after undergoing triceps surgery.

However, we should expect the feud to intensify over the coming weeks, even though Drew McIntyre's future with WWE remains up in the air.

Drew McIntyre is yet to renew his contract with WWE; could recreate the 2011 Money in the Bank incident

Drew McIntyre has yet to sign a new contract with WWE and his current deal with the Stamford-based company should expire within the next five to six weeks, based on the latest reports, so he could just do what CM Punk did back in 2011, when he won the WWE Championship from John Cena and left the Stamford-based company only to return a few weeks later.

On that occasion, McIntyre could hint at a departure only to distract CM Punk and challenge him to a match in one of the upcoming premium live events.

Drew McIntyre could continue his mind games with CM Punk to add more fuel to their feud

Drew McIntyre has been upset with CM Punk's return to WWE, which took place at Survivor Series: WarGames back in November 2023. McIntyre was the one who injured CM Punk at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, while the Best in the World has made it clear that he was coming for The Scottish Warrior once he was medically cleared to compete.

With that in mind, we should expect Drew McIntyre to continue his mind games with CM Punk, and as mentioned, his contract status could help him recreate one of the most iconic moments in CM Punk's career.

Drew McIntyre will stop at nothing to put his hands on CM Punk

Drew McIntyre will look to get revenge on CM Punk after what happened at WrestleMania XL and the fallout episode of RAW after The Show of Shows. Thus, Drew should stop at nothing to get his hands on Punk, whether this means attacking him backstage, recreating Punk's 2011 Money in the Bank moment, or costing him a future title opportunity.

With that being said, fans can expect The Scottish Warrior to make his intentions clear on the next episode of Monday Night RAW, as we are getting closer to the Backlash Premium Live Event, which is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2024.

