Drew McIntyre to quit; Bloodline star to get laid out? 4 Potential endings to WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2025

After a highly divisive Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, WWE RAW is set to emanate from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight. As always, the red brand's show will address the fallout from the Indianapolis event and continue its existing storylines ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE.

The main event scene in the Stamford-based promotion is afire with compelling angles, controversial booking, and rumored real-life heat between top stars. As such, the Monday Night Show could provide some compelling content, which could birth some riveting storylines ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals. With so many volatile moving parts, the climax of the flagship show might be one for the ages.

Here are four potential endings to WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2025:

#4. Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso could make his WrestleMania 41 choice to close out WWE RAW

Jey Uso won the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble to an incredible ovation from the 70,000-strong crowd at Lucas Oil Field. In the post-show press conference, The YEET Master strongly hinted at going after Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old has never defeated The Ring General and will be hoping to break his duck on the biggest stage.

Apart from Main Event Jey, Women's Rumble winner Charlotte Flair is also confirmed to appear on the flagship show as announced by Adam Pearce. While The Queen could appear to tease her choice before picking Tiffany Stratton as widely expected, the younger Uso could get straight to business and call out his nemesis straight away.

The first RAW after Royal Rumble 2025 could go off the air with a WrestleMania match between Jey Uso and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title becoming official.

#3. Sami Zayn could get laid out

Sami Zayn attempts to help Seth Rollins after accidentally hitting a Helluva Kick on the latter. [Image via WWE.com]

Sami Zayn has had a tumultuous past few weeks with his friendships on WWE RAW. The Honorary Uce found himself at odds with his friends Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins after accidentally hitting them with Helluva kicks in the past two weeks. On top of that, Zayn's best friend, Kevin Owens, tried to manipulate him into helping The Prizefighter dethrone Rhodes in Indianapolis.

The Underdog from The Underground appeared at ringside during The American Nightmare's Ladder Match against KO but didn't get involved. Meanwhile, The Visionary seemingly snapped in the 30-man match, delivering two ringside Stomps to Roman Reigns. With Rollins and Owens likely to be angrier than ever, the RAW after Royal Rumble might not turn out to be a good night for Sami.

Zayn might end up laid out during the closing stages of the show due to the ongoing frustrations between his friends and OG Bloodline stablemates.

#2. Seth Rollins could cost CM Punk his Elimination Chamber qualifier in the main event of WWE RAW

CM Punk was one of the biggest pre-match favorites to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. After defeating Seth Rollins on WWE RAW's Netflix debut, The Voice of The Voiceless continued his huge wave of momentum with acclaimed promo exchanges with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. However, he came up short courtesy of Logan Paul throwing him over the top rope.

The Second City Saint was not done, brawling with The Visionary outside the ring post-elimination, making it clear that they were far from done with each other. Rollins, in particular, seemed to have snapped, carrying a heelish menace to his actions. With the Elimination Chamber qualifiers beginning tonight, will The Architect continue his destructive streak?

The Voice of The Voiceless could be on the cusp of qualifying for the Toronto show in the main event, only for his nemesis to cost him the bout. This would be a good, meaningful way to kick off a potential WrestleMania feud between the bitter rivals.

#1. Drew McIntyre may quit WWE due to Royal Rumble 2025 frustrations

Amid all the hullabaloo regarding Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win, one explosive story flew under the radar of the WWE Universe. Reports emerged hours after the event regarding Drew McIntyre being furious backstage with an unnamed Superstar's role in his elimination along with his planned WrestleMania 41 direction.

The reported root of McIntyre's frustrations was his alleged exclusion from top storylines heading into The Show of Shows after his excellent work in 2024. With neither world champion in his orbit, and Roman Reigns seemingly heading for a three-way rivalry with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, one can see why The Scottish Warrior is frustrated.

However, the 39-year-old has become incredibly adept at blurring reality and storyline over the past few years, meaning this is most likely a worked angle. Thus, tonight's RAW could end with the former World Heavyweight Champion "quitting" WWE in a bombshell angle playing into his reported frustrations.

