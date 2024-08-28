Drew McIntyre will lock horns with CM Punk in a Strap Match at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event this weekend. The Scottish Warrior will look to unleash his fury on The Best in The World and pick up another victory.

McIntyre defeated Punk at SummerSlam 2024. Hence, there is a high possibility The Second City Saint will emerge victorious at the upcoming PLE. After their match in Berlin, the creative team could pause the rivalry to freshen things up ahead of the duo's eventual showdown at a marquee PLE, such as Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble.

In the meantime, the bitter rivals could be moved to different storylines, with McIntyre engaging in a program with TNA star Joe Hendry. The company seemingly teased the same during last night's WWE NXT.

Trending

Last night, Joe Hendry was seen backstage preparing for his concert when he took a moment to look at Drew McIntyre's poster. Later, The RAW Superstar also reacted to the video with Hendry's GIF on his X (Twitter) account. The WWE Universe showed enthusiasm about a potential storyline between the two stars, but instead of making them rivals, Triple H can book them for a tag team run at the behest of Drew McIntyre.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Later, McIntyre and Hendry pursue tag team gold on the main roster or in NXT. Notably, Drew is a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion. However, he last held tag team gold in 2018.

This angle will allow Punk and McIntyre to explore different creative angles before they eventually cross paths inside the squared circle for a rivalry-ending match at a marquee PLE. However, this is mere speculation at this point.

CM Punk-Drew McIntyre rivalry might end at Bad Blood 2024

WWE is set to revive the Bad Blood Premium Live Event later this year. The PLE is scheduled to take place on October 5, 2024.

According to media reports, the Triple H-led creative team has been considering a Hell in a Cell Match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood 2024. Notably, The Straight Edge Superstar asserted during a press conference earlier this year that he had no interest in locking horns with the former World Heavyweight Champion in a Hell in a Cell or a Ladder Match.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre called out the WWE Universe for rallying behind Punk. Unfortunately for The Scottish Psychopath, the segment did not end well, as The Voice of The Voiceless brutally assaulted him.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold when the rivals square off in a Strap Match this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback