Drew McIntyre to be removed; Cody Rhodes changes match? 4 shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will mark the go-home show before SummerSlam 2025. The WWE Universe is all ready to witness a loaded show of the blue brand before The Biggest Party of the Summer.John Cena and Cody Rhodes are already set to be part of the show. And, in this article, we will discuss four shocking booking decisions that might take place on Friday Night SmackDown tonight:#4. Drew McIntyre could be removed from the SummerSlam match due to his recent troublesDrew McIntyre is set to contest in a Tag Team Match at SummerSlam, where he will accompany Logan Paul against Randy Orton &amp; Jelly Roll. Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior was recently facing issues with his passport and being able to travel back to the United States from England, which raised questions about him potentially being replaced at SummerSlam.Though McIntyre has confirmed he was going to make it back to the United States in time for The Biggest Party of the Summer, there is still a chance that he might get removed from the PLE in tonight's SmackDown due to last-minute changes. This could happen due to his harrowing and stressful travel experience, which might have left him jetlagged and tired, and unable to perform at the show.#3. Cody Rhodes could announce a change in stipulation on SmackDown for his SummerSlam matchCody Rhodes forced John Cena to sign the SummerSlam match contract and revealed that their showdown was going to be a Street Fight. In tonight's episode of the blue brand, the promotion might bring another twist in the tale with Rhodes wanting to change the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Title match.The American Nightmare could announce that, after speaking with the authorities, some changes had been approved, and a new stipulation had replaced the older one for the Cena vs. Rhodes SummerSlam match. Instead of a Street Fight, the changed stipulation could be an &quot;I Quit&quot; Match.Defeating someone like John Cena in an &quot;I Quit&quot; Match will not only help The American Nightmare humiliate one of the biggest names in the company like Cena, but it will also enable a double turn for the pair with a heel Rhodes exacting 'appropriate revenge' for his loss at WrestleMania 41 against a now-babyface Leader of Cenation.#2. Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill's match might get a special guest refereeTiffany Stratton is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against this year's Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill, at the upcoming premium live event. To make this title bout even more exciting, the Stamford-based promotion may add a special guest referee for this match on SmackDown tonight.The last time Bianca Belair served as a special guest referee was for the Jade Cargill vs. Naomi No Holds Barred Match at Evolution last month, and the company may put The EST in the same role again, but this time at SummerSlam.This could be done to execute a potential heel turn for Belair, so she could start feuding with The Storm in the future by costing her the title match. Alternatively, since The EST has not yet been cleared to lace up her boots for the squared circle owing to her finger injury, making her a special guest referee will ensure that one of the biggest female stars in the women's division can still be part of SummerSlam this year.#1. MFT could be banned from the arena at SummerSlamSolo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will lock horns in a United States Championship match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Despite it being a Steel Cage Match, the MFT faction members of Sikoa are expected to aid him against The Samoan Werewolf.Considering this, Nick Aldis may take a bold step on SmackDown when he could announce that Sikoa's entire MFT faction is banned from the MetLife Stadium on Night 2 of SummerSlam.This move from the SmackDown GM will ensure that no interference can take place and a fair match ensues for the United States Championship bout.It is worth noting that all the above scenarios are mere speculation at this point, and while there is a chance of them playing out, so far WWE has not announced anything to this effect. Only time will tell what happens on SmackDown tonight.